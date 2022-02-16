 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Airbnb Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 16, 2022 11:42am   Comments
Share:
Why Airbnb Shares Are Rising Today

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected top-line results for the fourth quarter and issued guidance above estimates.

Airbnb reported quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, which beat the $1.46 billion estimate. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $333 million, which was up from a loss of $21 million year-over-year. 

Airbnb's host community had 6 million active listings at the end of 2021. Hosts earned a record $34 billion during the year.

"We are amidst the biggest change to travel since the advent of commercial flying. Airbnb’s adaptable model and relentless innovation are making it possible for us to grow this new category of travel we created," said Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb.

Airbnb expects first-quarter revenue to be between $1.41 billion and $1.48 billion versus the $1.24 billion estimate.

Several analysts weighed in on the stock following Airbnb's financial results. All analyst adjustments included price target increases, ranging from $170 to $235 per share. 

Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency.

See Also: Why The Trade Desk Shares Are Falling Today

ABNB Price Action: Airbnb has traded as low as $129.71 and as high as $218.78 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.28% at $191.37 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb.

Latest Ratings for ABNB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsHold
Feb 2022DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ABNB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABNB)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Markets See Mixed Day Of Trading Amid Fed's Latest Minutes
5 Airbnb Analysts Bump Up Price Targets Following Q4 Print; 'Fundamental Outlook Promising'
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 16, 2022: Roblox, Shopify And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brian CheskyEarnings News Guidance Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com