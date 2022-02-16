ñol

Owens Corning Finishes Year Strong Delivering Record Full-Year 2021 Results

by Business Wire
February 16, 2022 6:00 AM | 191 min read

Owens Corning OC, a global building and construction materials leader, today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results.

  • Reported Net Sales Increase of 20% in 2021 to $8.5 Billion
  • Produced Full-Year Net Earnings of $1.0 Billion Resulting in Diluted EPS of $9.54
  • Expanded 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Margins to 22% and Adjusted EBIT Margins to 17%
  • Increased Operating Cash Flow to $1.5 Billion and Free Cash Flow to $1.1 Billion in 2021 with Conversion of 112%
  • Returned $678 Million, or 62%, of Free Cash Flow to Shareholders through Dividends and Share Repurchases in 2021
  • Board of Directors Authorized Repurchase of Up to an Additional 10 Million Shares of Common Stock

"2021 was a year of tremendous accomplishment and record results for Owens Corning. Our global teams continued to elevate their performance to support our customers and generate growth in our key products and geographies, outperforming the markets we serve," said Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers. "As we continue to focus on delivering outstanding near-term results, we are also investing to build Owens Corning for the future through our enterprise strategy which accelerates our growth, strengthens our earnings power, and creates additional value for our shareholders."

Enterprise Performance

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Fourth-Quarter

Full-Year

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Net Sales

$ 2,131

$ 1,925

$206

11%

$ 8,498

$ 7,055

$1,443

20%

Net Earnings Attributable to OC

227

232

(5)

(2%)

995

(383)

1,378

*

Adjusted EBITDA

452

428

24

6%

1,904

1,351

553

41%

Adjusted EBIT

325

306

19

6%

1,415

878

537

61%

Diluted EPS

2.23

2.13

0.10

5%

9.54

(3.53)

13.07

*

Adjusted Diluted EPS

2.20

1.90

0.30

16%

9.29

5.21

4.08

78%

Operating Cash Flow

335

418

(83)

(20%)

1,503

1,135

368

32%

Free Cash Flow

162

314

(152)

(48%)

1,087

828

259

31%

* Calculation not meaningful

Capital Deployment and Liquidity

  • On February 3, Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, a 35% increase compared with the same period in 2020.
  • On February 14, Owens Corning's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase authorization for up to 10 million shares of the company's common stock. This was in addition to its previously announced share buyback program which had 3.4 million shares available for repurchase under the prior authorization as of the end of 2021.

"Earnings expansion along with our ongoing disciplined management of working capital, operating expenses, and capital investments drove record free cash flow generation in 2021 of $1.1 billion and conversion of 112%," said Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ken Parks. "During the year, we returned 62% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Our strong and consistent cash generation combined with our solid investment-grade balance sheet support the execution of our growth strategy and delivery of our three-year financial targets outlined during our recent Investor Day."

2021 Segment Performance

Full-Year

  • Composites net sales increased 19% to $2.3 billion in 2021 compared with 2020, primarily due to the favorable impact of customer mix, higher selling prices, and higher sales volumes. EBIT increased $211 million to $376 million, with 16% EBIT margins, on improved production leverage and higher selling prices, which more than offset inflation and increased transportation costs.
  • Insulation net sales increased 22% to $3.2 billion compared with 2020, given higher sales volumes and selling prices. EBIT increased $196 million to $446 million, with 14% EBIT margins, on higher selling prices, which more than offset inflation and increased transportation costs, as well as higher sales volumes and the benefit of improved production leverage.
  • Roofing net sales increased 19% to $3.2 billion compared with 2020, mainly due to higher selling prices and sales volumes on higher shingle and components shipments. EBIT increased $162 million to $753 million, with 23% EBIT margins, on higher sales volumes and higher selling prices, which more than offset input cost inflation, primarily asphalt and other petroleum-based products, and increased transportation costs.

Fourth-Quarter

  • Composites net sales increased 11% to $608 million in fourth-quarter 2021 compared with fourth-quarter 2020, primarily due to higher selling prices and the favorable impact of customer mix. EBIT increased $38 million to $98 million, with 16% EBIT margins, on favorable mix, improved production leverage, and higher selling prices, which more than offset inflation and increased transportation costs.
  • Insulation net sales increased 19% to $863 million in fourth-quarter 2021 compared with fourth-quarter 2020, given higher selling prices and sales volumes. EBIT increased $22 million to $128 million, with 15% EBIT margins, on higher sales volumes and selling prices, which more than offset inflation and increased transportation costs.
  • Roofing net sales increased 1% to $712 million in fourth-quarter 2021 compared with fourth-quarter 2020, with higher selling prices largely offset by lower sales volumes and unfavorable product mix. EBIT decreased $32 million to $151 million, with 21% EBIT margins, primarily due to lower sales volumes and unfavorable product mix with higher selling prices offsetting input cost inflation, primarily asphalt and other petroleum-based products, and increased transportation costs.

Other Key Highlights

  • Owens Corning sustained a high level of safety performance in 2021, with a recordable incident rate (RIR) of 0.59, an 8% improvement over 2020. The company's average RIR is in the top quartile of the U.S. manufacturing sector's average RIR in 2020 (latest data available).
  • Owens Corning continues to be recognized as a leader in environmental, social and governance matters. In November, the company earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the 12th consecutive year.
  • Owens Corning continued to create significant value through material science in combination with customer insights to deliver 48 product launches in 2021, up more than 30% compared with 2020.
  • In November, Owens Corning hosted a virtual Investor Day during which leaders discussed the company's strategy. An archived replay of the Investor Day webcast and printable files of the slide presentations are available on the Owens Corning Investor Relations website until November 2022.

First-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Outlook

  • The key economic factors that impact the company's businesses are residential repair and remodeling activity, U.S. housing starts, global commercial construction activity, and global industrial production.
  • In the near term, the company expects the U.S. residential housing market and global commercial and industrial markets to remain strong. The company continues to closely manage the ongoing impacts of inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the regional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business.
  • For first-quarter 2022, the company expects overall performance to result in net sales and adjusted EBIT growth for the quarter, versus the comparable quarter in the prior year.

Current 2022 financial outlook is presented below.

General Corporate Expenses

$160 million to $170 million

Interest Expense

$115 million to $125 million

Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings

25% to 27%

Cash Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings

22% to 24%

Capital Additions

Approximately $480 million

Depreciation and Amortization

Approximately $520 million

Fourth-Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Presentation

Wednesday, February 16, 2022
9 a.m. Eastern Time

All Callers

  • Live dial-in telephone number: U.S. 1.888.317.6003; Canada 1.866.284.3684; and other international +1.412.317.6061.
  • Entry number: 6130447 (Please dial in 10-15 minutes before conference call start time)
  • Live webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/oc220216.html

Telephone and Webcast Replay

  • Telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the call through February 23, 2022. In the U.S., call 1.877.344.7529. In Canada, call 1.855.669.9658. In other international locations, call +1.412.317.0088.
  • Conference replay number: 4760332.
  • Webcast replay will be available for one year using the above link.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 20,000 employees in 33 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders, and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2021 sales of $8.5 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Owens Corning uses non-GAAP measures in its earnings press release that are intended to supplement investors' understanding of the company's financial information. These non-GAAP measures include EBIT, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Owens Corning common stockholders ("adjusted EPS"), adjusted pre-tax earnings, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion. When used to report historical financial information, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are included in the financial tables of this press release. Specifically, see Table 2 for EBIT, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, Table 7 for adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS, and Table 8 for free cash flow.

For purposes of internal review of Owens Corning's year-over-year operational performance, management excludes from net earnings attributable to Owens Corning certain items it believes are not representative of ongoing operations. The non-GAAP financial measures resulting from these adjustments (including adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted pre-tax earnings) are used internally by Owens Corning for various purposes, including reporting results of operations to the Board of Directors, analysis of performance, and related employee compensation measures. Management believes that these adjustments result in a measure that provides a useful representation of its operational performance; however, the adjusted measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings attributable to Owens Corning as prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure used by investors, financial analysts and management to help evaluate the company's ability to generate cash to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. Free cash flow is not a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures due to the company's mandatory debt service requirements. As a conversion ratio, free cash flow is compared to adjusted earnings. Free cash flow and free cash flow conversion are used internally by the company for various purposes, including reporting results of operations to the Board of Directors of the company and analysis of performance.

Management believes that these measures provide a useful representation of our operational performance and liquidity; however, the measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash flow provided by operating activities or net earnings attributable to Owens Corning as prepared in accordance with GAAP.

When the company provides forward-looking expectations for non-GAAP measures, the most comparable GAAP measures and a reconciliation between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures are generally not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP measures in future periods. The variability in timing and amount of adjusting items could have significant and unpredictable effect on our future GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors and actual results may differ materially from any results projected in the statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: the severity and duration of the current COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, customers and suppliers, as well as related actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response, each of which is uncertain, rapidly changing and difficult to predict; levels of residential, commercial and industrial construction activity; levels of global industrial production; availability and cost of energy, transportation, raw materials or other inputs; issues related to acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or expansions; competitive and pricing factors; demand for our products; relationships with key customers; domestic and international economic and political conditions, including new legislation, policies or other governmental actions in the U.S. or elsewhere; industry and economic conditions that affect the market and operating conditions of our customers, suppliers or lenders; climate change, weather conditions and storm activity; uninsured losses, including those from natural disasters, pandemics, catastrophe, theft or sabotage; legal and regulatory proceedings, including litigation and environmental actions; changes to tariff, trade or investment policies or laws; research and development activities and intellectual property protection; issues involving implementation and protection of Information technology systems; achievement of expected synergies, cost reductions and/or productivity improvements; the level of fixed costs required to run our business; foreign exchange and commodity price fluctuations; our level of indebtedness; our liquidity and the availability and cost of credit; levels of goodwill or other indefinite-lived intangible assets; price volatility in certain wind energy markets in the U.S.; loss of key employees, labor disputes or shortages; defined benefit plan funding obligations; and factors detailed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The information in this news release speaks as of February 16, 2022, and is subject to change. The company does not undertake any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by federal securities laws. Any distribution of this news release after that date is not intended and should not be construed as updating or confirming such information.

Owens Corning Company News / Owens Corning Investor Relations News

Table 1

Owens Corning and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)

(unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

NET SALES

$

2,131

 

$

1,925

 

$

8,498

 

$

7,055

 

COST OF SALES

 

1,572

 

 

1,441

 

 

6,281

 

 

5,445

 

Gross margin

 

559

 

 

484

 

 

2,217

 

 

1,610

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

Marketing and administrative expenses

 

209

 

 

171

 

 

757

 

 

664

 

Science and technology expenses

 

28

 

 

23

 

 

91

 

 

82

 

Goodwill impairment charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

944

 

Other (income) expenses, net

 

(1

)

 

18

 

 

(69

)

 

58

 

Total operating expenses

 

236

 

 

212

 

 

779

 

 

1,748

 

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

 

323

 

 

272

 

 

1,438

 

 

(138

)

Non-operating income

 

(2

)

 

(3

)

 

(10

)

 

(14

)

EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES

 

325

 

 

275

 

 

1,448

 

 

(124

)

Interest expense, net

 

29

 

 

34

 

 

126

 

 

132

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

 

296

 

 

241

 

 

1,313

 

 

(256

)

Income tax expense

 

69

 

 

10

 

 

319

 

 

129

 

Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliates

 

1

 

 

(1

)

 

1

 

 

 

NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

 

228

 

 

230

 

 

995

 

 

(385

)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

1

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

(2

)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING

$

227

 

$

232

 

$

995

 

$

(383

)

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.25

 

$

2.15

 

$

9.61

 

$

(3.53

)

Diluted

$

2.23

 

$

2.13

 

$

9.54

 

$

(3.53

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

100.9

 

 

108.1

 

 

103.5

 

 

108.6

 

Diluted

 

101.7

 

 

109.1

 

 

104.3

 

 

108.6

 

Table 2

Owens Corning and Subsidiaries

EBIT Reconciliation Schedules

(unaudited)

 

Adjusting income (expense) items to EBIT are shown in the table below (in millions):

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Restructuring costs

$

(12

)

$

(31

)

$

(34

)

$

(41

)

Gain on sale of land in India

 

 

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

Gains on sale of certain precious metals

 

12

 

 

 

 

53

 

 

26

 

Goodwill impairment charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(944

)

Intangible assets impairment charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(43

)

Recognition of acquisition inventory fair value step-up

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

Total adjusting items

$

 

$

(31

)

$

33

 

$

(1,002

)

The reconciliation from net earnings (loss) attributable to Owens Corning to EBIT and Adjusted EBIT, and the reconciliation from EBIT to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are shown in the table below (in millions):

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING

$

227

 

$

232

 

$

995

 

$

(383

)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

1

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

(2

)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

 

228

 

 

230

 

 

995

 

 

(385

)

Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliates

 

1

 

 

(1

)

 

1

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

69

 

 

10

 

 

319

 

 

129

 

EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

 

296

 

 

241

 

 

1,313

 

 

(256

)

Interest expense, net

 

29

 

 

34

 

 

126

 

 

132

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES

 

325

 

 

275

 

 

1,448

 

 

(124

)

Adjusting items from above

 

 

 

(31

)

 

33

 

 

(1,002

)

ADJUSTED EBIT

$

325

 

$

306

 

$

1,415

 

$

878

 

Net sales

$

2,131

 

$

1,925

 

$

8,498

 

$

7,055

 

ADJUSTED EBIT as a % of Net sales

 

15

%

 

16

%

 

17

%

 

12

%

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS (LOSS) BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES

$

325

 

$

275

 

$

1,448

 

$

(124

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

132

 

 

141

 

 

502

 

 

493

 

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

 

457

 

 

416

 

 

1,950

 

 

369

 

Adjusting items from above

 

 

 

31

 

 

(33

)

 

1,002

 

Accelerated depreciation included in restructuring

 

(5

)

 

(19

)

 

(13

)

 

(20

)

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

452

 

$

428

 

$

1,904

 

$

1,351

 

Net sales

$

2,131

 

$

1,925

 

$

8,498

 

$

7,055

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA as a % of Net sales

 

21

%

 

22

%

 

22

%

 

19

%

Table 3

Owens Corning and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(in millions)

 

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

2021

2020

NET CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

$

995

 

$

(385

)

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

502

 

 

493

 

Deferred income taxes

 

44

 

 

86

 

Provision for pension and other employee benefits liabilities

 

2

 

 

(3

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

50

 

 

41

 

Goodwill impairment charge

 

 

 

944

 

Intangible assets impairment charge

 

 

 

43

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

9

 

 

 

Gains on sale of certain precious metals

 

(53

)

 

(26

)

Other adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash provided by operating activities

 

9

 

 

(14

)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

Changes in receivables, net

 

(28

)

 

(109

)

Changes in inventories

 

(227

)

 

189

 

Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

302

 

 

25

 

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities

 

(65

)

 

(11

)

Pension fund contributions

 

(21

)

 

(122

)

Payments for other employee benefits liabilities

 

(13

)

 

(13

)

Other

 

(3

)

 

(3

)

Net cash flow provided by operating activities

 

1,503

 

 

1,135

 

NET CASH FLOW USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

Cash paid for property, plant and equipment

 

(416

)

 

(307

)

Derivative settlements

 

(4

)

 

50

 

Proceeds from the sale of assets or affiliates

 

89

 

 

52

 

Investment in subsidiaries and affiliates, net of cash acquired

 

(42

)

 

 

Other

 

(4

)

 

 

Net cash flow used for investing activities

 

(377

)

 

(205

)

NET CASH FLOW USED FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

Proceeds from senior revolving credit and receivables securitization facilities

 

 

 

876

 

Payments on senior revolving credit and receivables securitization facilities

 

 

 

(876

)

Payments on term loan borrowing

 

 

 

(200

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

 

 

297

 

Payments on long-term debt

 

(193

)

 

 

Dividends paid

 

(108

)

 

(104

)

Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt

 

4

 

 

(19

)

Purchases of treasury stock

 

(570

)

 

(318

)

Other

 

(14

)

 

(14

)

Net cash flow used for financing activities

 

(881

)

 

(358

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

(3

)

 

(27

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

242

 

 

545

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

724

 

 

179

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$

966

 

$

724

 

DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

 

 

Cash paid during the year for income taxes

$

244

 

$

78

 

Cash paid during the year for interest

$

133

 

$

135

 

Table 4

Owens Corning and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)

 

 

December 31,

December 31,

ASSETS

2021

2020

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

959

 

$

717

 

Receivables, less allowances of $9 at December 31, 2021 and $10 at December 31, 2020

 

939

 

 

919

 

Inventories

 

1,078

 

 

855

 

Other current assets

 

121

 

 

115

 

Total current assets

 

3,097

 

 

2,606

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

3,873

 

 

3,809

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

158

 

 

154

 

Goodwill

 

990

 

 

989

 

Intangible assets, net

 

1,617

 

 

1,667

 

Deferred income taxes

 

31

 

 

28

 

Other non-current assets

 

249

 

 

228

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

10,015

 

$

9,481

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,095

 

$

875

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

49

 

 

55

 

Other current liabilities

 

553

 

 

510

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,697

 

 

1,440

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

2,960

 

 

3,126

 

Pension plan liability

 

77

 

 

159

 

Other employee benefits liability

 

157

 

 

171

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

109

 

 

99

 

Deferred income taxes

 

376

 

 

332

 

Other liabilities

 

304

 

 

213

 

OWENS CORNING STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (a)

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (b)

 

1

 

 

1

 

Additional paid in capital

 

4,092

 

 

4,059

 

Accumulated earnings

 

2,706

 

 

1,829

 

Accumulated other comprehensive deficit

 

(581

)

 

(588

)

Cost of common stock in treasury (c)

 

(1,922

)

 

(1,400

)

Total Owens Corning stockholders' equity

 

4,296

 

 

3,901

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

39

 

 

40

 

Total equity

 

4,335

 

 

3,941

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

10,015

 

$

9,481

 

(a)

10 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(b)

400 shares authorized; 135.5 issued and 100.4 outstanding at December 31, 2021; 135.5 issued and 105.6 outstanding at December 31, 2020

(c)

35.1 shares at December 31, 2021 and 29.9 shares at December 31, 2020

Table 5

Owens Corning and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

(unaudited)

 

Composites

The table below provides a summary of net sales, EBIT and depreciation and amortization expense for the Composites segment (in millions):

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net sales

$

608

 

$

547

 

$

2,341

 

$

1,960

 

% change from prior year

 

11

%

 

14

%

 

19

%

 

-5

%

EBIT

$

98

 

$

60

 

$

376

 

$

165

 

EBIT as a % of net sales

 

16

%

 

11

%

 

16

%

 

8

%

Depreciation and amortization expense

$

43

 

$

42

 

$

162

 

$

159

 

Insulation

The table below provides a summary of net sales, EBIT and depreciation and amortization expense for the Insulation segment (in millions):

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$

863

 

$

728

 

$

3,184

 

$

2,607

 

% change from prior year

 

19

%

 

1

%

 

22

%

 

-2

%

EBIT

$

128

 

$

106

 

$

446

 

$

250

 

EBIT as a % of net sales

 

15

%

 

15

%

 

14

%

 

10

%

Depreciation and amortization expense

$

52

 

$

52

 

$

208

 

$

201

 

Roofing

The table below provides a summary of net sales, EBIT and depreciation and amortization expense for the Roofing segment (in millions):

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$

712

 

$

702

 

$

3,209

 

$

2,695

 

% change from prior year

 

1

%

 

33

%

 

19

%

 

2

%

EBIT

$

151

 

$

183

 

$

753

 

$

591

 

EBIT as a % of net sales

 

21

%

 

26

%

 

23

%

 

22

%

Depreciation and amortization expense

$

15

 

$

15

 

$

59

 

$

59

 

Table 6

Owens Corning and Subsidiaries

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

(unaudited)

 

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

The table below provides a summary of EBIT and depreciation and amortization expense for the Corporate, Other and Eliminations category (in millions):

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Restructuring costs

$

(12

)

$

(31

)

$

(34

)

$

(41

)

Gain on sale of land in India

 

 

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

Gains on sale of certain precious metals

 

12

 

 

 

 

53

 

 

26

 

Goodwill impairment charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(944

)

Intangible assets impairment charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(43

)

Recognition of acquisition inventory fair value step-up

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

General corporate expense and other

 

(52

)

 

(43

)

 

(160

)

 

(128

)

EBIT

$

(52

)

$

(74

)

$

(127

)

$

(1,130

)

Depreciation and amortization

$

22

 

$

32

 

$

73

 

$

74

 

Table 7

Owens Corning and Subsidiaries

EPS Reconciliation Schedules

(unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)

 

A reconciliation from net earnings (loss) attributable to Owens Corning to adjusted earnings and a reconciliation from diluted earnings (loss) per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share are shown in the tables below:

 

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

 

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS

NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING

$

210

 

$

(917

)

$

298

 

$

96

 

$

260

 

$

206

 

$

227

 

$

232

 

$

995

 

$

(383

)

Adjustment to remove adjusting items (a)

 

(19

)

 

982

 

 

(20

)

 

(4

)

 

6

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

31

 

 

(33

)

 

1,002

 

Adjustment to remove tax expense/(benefit) on adjusting items (b)

 

5

 

 

(18

)

 

4

 

 

2

 

 

(2

)

 

3

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

7

 

 

(20

)

Adjustment to remove significant tax items and reserve reversals (c)

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

 

(32

)

 

 

 

(33

)

Adjustment to tax expense to reflect pro forma tax rate (d)

 

(6

)

 

2

 

 

1

 

 

5

 

 

8

 

 

10

 

 

(3

)

 

(17

)

 

 

 

 

ADJUSTED EARNINGS

$

190

 

$

67

 

$

283

 

$

99

 

$

272

 

$

193

 

$

224

 

$

207

 

$

969

 

$

566

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

1.98

 

$

(8.43

)

$

2.82

 

$

0.88

 

$

2.50

 

$

1.88

 

$

2.23

 

$

2.13

 

$

9.54

 

$

(3.53

)

Adjustment to remove adjusting items (a)

 

(0.18

)

 

9.03

 

 

(0.19

)

 

(0.04

)

 

0.06

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

(0.32

)

 

9.23

 

Adjustment to remove tax expense/(benefit) on adjusting items (b)

 

0.05

 

 

(0.17

)

 

0.04

 

 

0.02

 

 

(0.02

)

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

(0.06

)

 

0.07

 

 

(0.18

)

Adjustment to remove significant tax items and reserve reversals (c)

 

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.17

)

 

 

 

(0.29

)

 

 

 

(0.31

)

Adjustment to tax expense to reflect pro forma tax rate (d)

 

(0.06

)

 

0.02

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.05

 

 

0.08

 

 

0.08

 

 

(0.03

)

 

(0.16

)

 

 

 

 

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWENS CORNING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

1.79

 

$

0.62

 

$

2.68

 

$

0.91

 

$

2.62

 

$

1.76

 

$

2.20

 

$

1.90

 

$

9.29

 

$

5.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION TO DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING

Weighted average shares outstanding used for basic earnings per share

 

105.4

 

 

108.8

 

 

104.6

 

 

108.6

 

 

103.1

 

 

108.8

 

 

100.9

 

 

108.1

 

 

103.5

 

 

108.6

 

Non-vested restricted shares and performance shares

 

0.5

 

 

 

 

0.8

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.7

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.8

 

 

0.8

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

Options to purchase common stock

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

0.1

 

 

0.1

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares outstanding

 

106.0

 

 

108.8

 

 

105.5

 

 

108.9

 

 

103.9

 

 

109.5

 

 

101.7

 

 

109.1

 

 

104.3

 

 

108.6

 

(a)

Please refer to Table 2 "EBIT Reconciliation Schedules" for additional information on adjusting items.

(b)

The tax impact of adjusting items is based on our expected tax accounting treatment and rate for the jurisdiction of each adjusting item.

(c)

There were no significant tax items in 2021. For comparability, significant tax items in 2020 include the impact of a change in valuation allowances recorded against certain deferred tax assets, a change in estimate related to finalized regulations on global intangible low-taxed income (GILTI), part of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and the recognition of a deferred tax asset resulting from the transfer of certain intellectual property rights held by wholly owned foreign subsidiaries to the U.S.

(d)

To compute adjusted earnings, we apply a full year pro forma effective tax rate to each quarter presented. For 2021, we have used an effective tax rate of 24%, which was our 2021 effective tax rate excluding the adjusting items referenced in (a), (b) and (c). For comparability, in 2020, we have used an effective tax rate of 24%, which was our 2020 effective tax rate excluding the adjusting items referenced in (a), (b) and (c).

Table 8

Owens Corning and Subsidiaries

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Schedule

(unaudited)

 

The reconciliation from net cash flow provided by operating activities to free cash flow and the calculation of free cash flow conversion of adjusted earnings ("free cash flow conversion") are shown in the table below (in millions):

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

NET CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$

335

 

$

418

 

$

1,503

 

$

1,135

 

Less: Cash paid for property, plant and equipment

 

(173

)

 

(104

)

 

(416

)

 

(307

)

FREE CASH FLOW

$

162

 

$

314

 

$

1,087

 

$

828

 

ADJUSTED EARNINGS (a)

$

224

 

$

207

 

$

969

 

$

566

 

FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION (b)

 

n/a

 

 

n/a

 

 

112

%

 

146

%

(a)

Please refer to Table 7 "EPS Reconciliation Schedules" for the reconciliation from net earnings (loss) attributable to Owens Corning to adjusted earnings.

(b)

We compute free cash flow conversion on an annual basis only due to the seasonality of our businesses.

