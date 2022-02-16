 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kraft Heinz Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 10:27am   Comments
Share:
Kraft Heinz Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat
  • Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 3.3% year-on-year, to $6.71 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.61 billion.
  • Sales in the U.S. fell 6.8% Y/Y, International rose 6.5%, and Canada increased 5.2%.
  • The gross profit decreased by 14.3% Y/Y to $2.2 billion, with the margin contracting 410 points to 32.2%.
  • The operating loss for the quarter was $(20) million compared to an income of $1.5 billion last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA fell 10.2% to $1.6 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.79 beat the analyst consensus of $0.63.
  • Kraft Heinz held $3.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 25, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for twelve months increased 8.8% Y/Y to $5.4 billion.
  • Outlook: Kraft Heinz expects a low-single-digit percentage increase in 2022 organic net sales, reflecting continued stronger consumption versus pre-pandemic levels.
  • Price Action: KHC shares are trading higher by 3.78% at $35.99 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KHC)

What Are Whales Doing With Kraft Heinz
Markets See Mixed Day Of Trading Amid Fed's Latest Minutes
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower Ahead Of Fed Minutes
MIFTs Could Be The Commodity Market Version Of FAANGs
Kraft Heinz: Q4 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com