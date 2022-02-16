Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Strategic Transformation Powered Another Year of Outstanding Performance

Strengthened Balance Sheet and Strong Free Cash Flow(1) Generation Underscores Advancing Credit Quality

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC ("Kraft Heinz" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

"Our strategic transformation has powered another year of outstanding performance," said Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio. "Our achievements are proof that our scale and agility have led to better results and greater relevance with customers and consumers. We are generating efficiencies to fuel incremental investments in our business, which, along with successful pricing, are mitigating inflationary pressures. I'm proud of our incredible team and have great confidence that we will build on our momentum in 2022."

Net Sales In millions Net Sales Organic Net Sales(1) Growth December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 % Chg vs PY YoY Growth Rate Price Volume/ Mix For the Three Months Ended United States $ 4,737 $ 5,082 (6.8)% 3.0% 3.6 pp (0.6) pp International 1,501 1,410 6.5% 6.8% 4.0 pp 2.8 pp Canada 471 447 5.2% 3.4% 5.2 pp (1.8) pp Kraft Heinz $ 6,709 $ 6,939 (3.3)% 3.9% 3.8 pp 0.1 pp For the Year Ended United States $ 18,604 $ 19,204 (3.1)% 1.6% 2.1 pp (0.5) pp International 5,691 5,341 6.5% 3.1% 2.6 pp 0.5 pp Canada 1,747 1,640 6.5% (0.4)% 2.9 pp (3.3) pp Kraft Heinz $ 26,042 $ 26,185 (0.5)% 1.8% 2.3 pp (0.5) pp

Net Income/(Loss) and Diluted EPS In millions, except per share data For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 % Chg vs PY December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 % Chg vs PY Gross Profit $ 2,162 $ 2,523 (14.3)% $ 8,682 $ 9,177 (5.4)% Operating income/(loss) (20) 1,550 (101.2)% 3,460 2,128 62.6% Net income/(loss) (255) 1,034 (124.6)% 1,024 361 183.7% Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders (257) 1,032 (124.8)% 1,012 356 184.5% Diluted EPS $ (0.21) $ 0.84 (125.0)% $ 0.82 $ 0.29 182.8% Adjusted EPS(1) 0.79 0.80 (1.3)% 2.93 2.88 1.7% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 1,606 $ 1,788 (10.2)% $ 6,371 $ 6,669 (4.5)%

Q4 2021 Financial Summary

Net sales decreased 3.3 percent versus the year-ago period to $6.7 billion, including a negative 7.3 percentage point impact from acquisitions and divestitures and a favorable 0.1 percentage point impact from currency. Net sales versus the comparable 2019 period increased 2.6 percent, including a favorable 0.2 percentage point impact from currency and despite a negative 7.0 percentage point impact from acquisitions and divestitures. Organic Net Sales (1) increased 3.9 percent versus the prior year period and 9.4 percent versus the comparable 2019 period, with growth versus 2019 negatively impacted by 1.6 percentage points from exiting the McCafé licensing agreement. Pricing was up 3.8 percentage points versus the prior year period with growth across each reporting segment that primarily reflected inflation-justified price increases in foodservice and retail channels. Volume/mix was essentially flat versus the year-ago period as benefits from continued recovery in foodservice channels were offset by a combination of comparisons with extraordinary COVID-19-related retail demand in 2020 and temporary supply constraints.

decreased 3.3 percent versus the year-ago period to $6.7 billion, including a negative 7.3 percentage point impact from acquisitions and divestitures and a favorable 0.1 percentage point impact from currency. Net sales versus the comparable 2019 period increased 2.6 percent, including a favorable 0.2 percentage point impact from currency and despite a negative 7.0 percentage point impact from acquisitions and divestitures. increased 3.9 percent versus the prior year period and 9.4 percent versus the comparable 2019 period, with growth versus 2019 negatively impacted by 1.6 percentage points from exiting the licensing agreement. Pricing was up 3.8 percentage points versus the prior year period with growth across each reporting segment that primarily reflected inflation-justified price increases in foodservice and retail channels. Volume/mix was essentially flat versus the year-ago period as benefits from continued recovery in foodservice channels were offset by a combination of comparisons with extraordinary COVID-19-related retail demand in 2020 and temporary supply constraints. Net income/(loss) decreased to a loss of $255 million primarily driven by non-cash impairment losses of $1.3 billion, largely due to the impairment of the Kraft brand following the closing of the Cheese Transaction (2) , higher interest expense due to one-time debt extinguishment costs, lower Adjusted EBITDA, as well as unrealized losses on commodity hedges in the current year period compared to unrealized gains on commodity hedges in the prior year period. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate and favorable changes in other expense/(income) versus the prior year period. Net income/(loss) decreased versus the comparable 2019 period primarily driven by non-cash impairment losses as well. Adjusted EBITDA (1) decreased versus the year-ago period to $1.6 billion and increased versus the comparable 2019 period. Current year Adjusted EBITDA performance included an unfavorable impact from divestitures of approximately 3.5 percentage points against each of the 2020 and 2019 periods. Excluding a favorable 0.2 percentage point impact from currency, year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA also reflected higher commodity costs, including key commodity (3) and packaging costs, as well as inflation in procurement, logistics, and manufacturing costs. These factors were partially offset by Organic Net Sales gains and operating efficiencies.

decreased to a loss of $255 million primarily driven by non-cash impairment losses of $1.3 billion, largely due to the impairment of the brand following the closing of the Cheese Transaction , higher interest expense due to one-time debt extinguishment costs, lower Adjusted EBITDA, as well as unrealized losses on commodity hedges in the current year period compared to unrealized gains on commodity hedges in the prior year period. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate and favorable changes in other expense/(income) versus the prior year period. Net income/(loss) decreased versus the comparable 2019 period primarily driven by non-cash impairment losses as well. decreased versus the year-ago period to $1.6 billion and increased versus the comparable 2019 period. Current year Adjusted EBITDA performance included an unfavorable impact from divestitures of approximately 3.5 percentage points against each of the 2020 and 2019 periods. Excluding a favorable 0.2 percentage point impact from currency, year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA also reflected higher commodity costs, including key commodity and packaging costs, as well as inflation in procurement, logistics, and manufacturing costs. These factors were partially offset by Organic Net Sales gains and operating efficiencies. Diluted EPS decreased to a loss of $0.21, down 125.0 percent versus the prior year, driven by the net income/(loss) factors discussed above. Adjusted EPS (1) decreased to $0.79, down 1.3 percent versus the prior year, primarily driven by lower Adjusted EBITDA that more than offset lower taxes on adjusted earnings, lower interest expense, and favorable changes in other expense/(income) versus the prior year period.

decreased to a loss of $0.21, down 125.0 percent versus the prior year, driven by the net income/(loss) factors discussed above. decreased to $0.79, down 1.3 percent versus the prior year, primarily driven by lower Adjusted EBITDA that more than offset lower taxes on adjusted earnings, lower interest expense, and favorable changes in other expense/(income) versus the prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.4 billion in 2021, up 8.8 percent versus the year-ago period, primarily driven by one-time proceeds of approximately $1.6 billion from the sale of licenses in connection with the Cheese Transaction, favorable changes in accounts payable compared to the prior year, largely due to favorable payment terms, and lower cash outflows for inventories. These impacts were partially offset by higher cash tax payments on divestitures in 2021 related to the divestiture of the Company's nuts business, higher cash outflows for variable compensation in 2021 compared to 2020, higher cash outflows from increased promotional activity versus the prior year period, and lower Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow was $4.5 billion in 2021, up 2.9 percent versus the comparable prior year period due to higher net cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by higher capital expenditures versus the prior year period.

Outlook

The Company expects to deliver strong financial performance in 2022. The Company currently expects a low-single-digit percentage increase in 2022 Organic Net Sales(4) versus the prior year period, reflecting continued stronger consumption versus pre-pandemic levels. Adjusted EBITDA(4) is expected to be in the range of $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion, reflecting a 53rd week in 2022, the impact of divestitures versus the prior year, strong Organic Net Sales as well as the Company's ongoing efforts to manage inflationary pressures as it continues to invest in long-term growth.

End Notes

(1) Organic Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see discussion of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations at the end of this press release for more information. (2) In November 2021, the Company closed a transaction with an affiliate of Groupe Lactalis that included the sale of certain assets in the Company's global cheese businesses as well as the grant of perpetual licenses for the Kraft and Velveeta brands for certain cheese products and a three-year transitional license for the Philadelphia brand (the "Cheese Transaction"). (3) The Company's key commodities in the United States and Canada are dairy, meat, and coffee. (4) Full year 2022 guidance for Organic Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to calculate the most comparable GAAP measure is unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of such items impacting comparability, including, but not limited to, the impact of currency, acquisitions and divestitures, divestiture-related license income, restructuring expenses, deal costs, unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges, impairment losses, certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters, and equity award compensation expense, among other items. Therefore, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures without unreasonable effort.

Earnings Discussion and Webcast Information

A pre-recorded management discussion of The Kraft Heinz Company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings is available at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. The Company will host a live question and answer session beginning today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. A webcast of the session will be accessible at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company KHC, inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2021 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words such as "plan," "believe," "anticipate," "reflect," "invest," "see," "make," "expect," "deliver," "drive," "improve," "intend," "assess," "remain," "evaluate," "establish," "focus," "build," "turn," "expand," "leverage," "grow," "will," "maintain," "manage," and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, impacts of accounting standards and guidance, growth, legal matters, taxes, costs and cost savings, impairments, dividends, expectations, investments, innovations, opportunities, capabilities, execution, initiatives, and pipeline. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control.

Important factors that may affect the Company's business and operations and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impacts of COVID-19 and government and consumer responses; operating in a highly competitive industry; the Company's ability to correctly predict, identify, and interpret changes in consumer preferences and demand, to offer new products to meet those changes, and to respond to competitive innovation; changes in the retail landscape or the loss of key retail customers; changes in the Company's relationships with significant customers or suppliers, or in other business relationships; the Company's ability to maintain, extend, and expand its reputation and brand image; the Company's ability to leverage its brand value to compete against private label products; the Company's ability to drive revenue growth in its key product categories or platforms, increase its market share, or add products that are in faster-growing and more profitable categories; product recalls or other product liability claims; climate change and legal or regulatory responses; the Company's ability to identify, complete, or realize the benefits from strategic acquisitions, alliances, divestitures, joint ventures, or other investments; the Company's ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; the impacts of the Company's international operations; the Company's ability to protect intellectual property rights; the Company's ownership structure; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from prior or future streamlining actions to reduce fixed costs, simplify or improve processes, and improve its competitiveness; the Company's level of indebtedness, as well as our ability to comply with covenants under our debt instruments; additional impairments of the carrying amounts of goodwill or other indefinite-lived intangible assets; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; volatility in commodity, energy, and other input costs; volatility in the market value of all or a portion of the commodity derivatives we use; compliance with laws and regulations and related legal claims or regulatory enforcement actions; failure to maintain an effective system of internal controls; a downgrade in the Company's credit rating; the impact of future sales of the Company's common stock in the public market; the Company's ability to continue to pay a regular dividend and the amounts of any such dividends; unanticipated business disruptions and natural events in the locations in which the Company or the Company's customers, suppliers, distributors, or regulators operate; economic and political conditions in the United States and in various other nations where the Company does business; changes in the Company's management team or other key personnel and the Company's ability to hire or retain key personnel or a highly skilled and diverse global workforce; risks associated with information technology and systems, including service interruptions, misappropriation of data, or breaches of security; increased pension, labor, and people-related expenses; changes in tax laws and interpretations; volatility of capital markets and other macroeconomic factors; and other factors. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements, see the Company's risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update, revise, or withdraw any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures provided should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, results prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") that are presented in this press release.

To supplement the financial information provided, the Company has presented Organic Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures in the same way. These measures are not substitutes for their comparable GAAP financial measures, such as net sales, net income/(loss), diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities, or other measures prescribed by GAAP, and there are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assist in comparing the Company's performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company's underlying operations. Management believes that presenting the Company's non-GAAP financial measures (i.e., Organic Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow) is useful to investors because it (i) provides investors with meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain items, (ii) permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate historical performance, and (iii) otherwise provides supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating the Company's results. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company's business than could be obtained absent these disclosures.

Organic Net Sales is defined as net sales excluding, when they occur, the impact of currency, acquisitions and divestitures, and a 53rd week of shipments. The Company calculates the impact of currency on net sales by holding exchange rates constant at the previous year's exchange rate, with the exception of highly inflationary subsidiaries, for which the Company calculates the previous year's results using the current year's exchange rate. Organic Net Sales is a tool that can assist management and investors in comparing the Company's performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company's underlying operations.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, other expense/(income), provision for/(benefit from) income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (excluding restructuring activities); in addition to these adjustments, the Company excludes, when they occur, the impacts of divestiture-related license income (e.g., income related to the sale of licenses in connection with the Cheese Transaction), restructuring activities, deal costs, unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges, impairment losses, certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters, and equity award compensation expense (excluding restructuring activities). The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis. The Company calculates the impact of currency on Adjusted EBITDA by holding exchange rates constant at the previous year's exchange rate, with the exception of highly inflationary subsidiaries, for which it calculates the previous year's results using the current year's exchange rate. Adjusted EBITDA and Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA are tools that can assist management and investors in comparing the Company's performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company's underlying operations. In 2021, the Company revised the definition of Adjusted EBITDA to adjust for the impact of certain legal and regulatory matters arising outside the ordinary course of its business and divestiture-related license income, as management believes such matters, when they occur, do not directly reflect the Company's underlying operations.

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share excluding, when they occur, the impacts of restructuring activities, deal costs, unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges, impairment losses, certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters, losses/(gains) on the sale of a business, other losses/(gains) related to acquisitions and divestitures (e.g., tax and hedging impacts), nonmonetary currency devaluation (e.g., remeasurement gains and losses), debt prepayment and extinguishment costs, and certain significant discrete income tax items (e.g., U.S. and non-U.S. tax reform), and including when they occur, adjustments to reflect preferred stock dividend payments on an accrual basis. The Company believes Adjusted EPS provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis. In 2021, the Company revised the definition of Adjusted EPS to adjust for the impact of certain legal and regulatory matters arising outside the ordinary course of its business and certain significant discrete income tax items beyond U.S. tax reform, as management believes such matters, when they occur, do not directly reflect the Company's underlying operations.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities less capital expenditures. The Company believes Free Cash Flow provides a measure of the Company's core operating performance, the cash-generating capabilities of the Company's business operations, and is one factor used in determining the amount of cash available for debt repayments, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases, and other corporate purposes. The use of this non-GAAP measure does not imply or represent the residual cash flow for discretionary expenditures since the Company has certain non-discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure.

See the attached schedules for supplemental financial data, which includes the financial information, the non-GAAP financial measures and corresponding reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures for the relevant periods.

Schedule 1 The Kraft Heinz Company Consolidated Statements of Income (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 Net sales $ 6,709 $ 6,939 $ 26,042 $ 26,185 Cost of products sold 4,547 4,416 17,360 17,008 Gross profit 2,162 2,523 8,682 9,177 Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding impairment losses 891 973 3,588 3,650 Goodwill impairment losses 53 — 318 2,343 Intangible asset impairment losses 1,238 — 1,316 1,056 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,182 973 5,222 7,049 Operating income/(loss) (20) 1,550 3,460 2,128 Interest expense 604 328 2,047 1,394 Other expense/(income) (104) (64) (295) (296) Income/(loss) before income taxes (520) 1,286 1,708 1,030 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes (265) 252 684 669 Net income/(loss) (255) 1,034 1,024 361 Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 2 2 12 5 Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (257) $ 1,032 $ 1,012 $ 356 Basic shares outstanding 1,225 1,223 1,224 1,223 Diluted shares outstanding 1,225 1,230 1,236 1,228 Per share data applicable to common shareholders: Basic earnings/(loss) per share $ (0.21) $ 0.84 $ 0.83 $ 0.29 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (0.21) 0.84 0.82 0.29

Schedule 2 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales For the Three Months Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Net Sales Currency Acquisitions and Divestitures Organic Net Sales Price Volume/Mix December 25, 2021 United States $ 4,737 $ — $ 288 $ 4,449 International 1,501 (6) 14 1,493 Canada 471 14 9 448 Kraft Heinz $ 6,709 $ 8 $ 311 $ 6,390 December 26, 2020 United States $ 5,082 $ — $ 763 $ 4,319 International 1,410 5 6 1,399 Canada 447 — 14 433 Kraft Heinz $ 6,939 $ 5 $ 783 $ 6,151 Year-over-year growth rates United States (6.8)% 0.0 pp (9.8) pp 3.0% 3.6 pp (0.6) pp International 6.5% (0.9) pp 0.6 pp 6.8% 4.0 pp 2.8 pp Canada 5.2% 3.5 pp (1.7) pp 3.4% 5.2 pp (1.8) pp Kraft Heinz (3.3)% 0.1 pp (7.3) pp 3.9% 3.8 pp 0.1 pp

Schedule 3 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales For the Year Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Net Sales Currency Acquisitions and Divestitures Organic Net Sales Price Volume/Mix December 25, 2021 United States $ 18,604 $ — $ 1,937 $ 16,667 International 5,691 205 23 5,463 Canada 1,747 114 49 1,584 Kraft Heinz $ 26,042 $ 319 $ 2,009 $ 23,714 December 26, 2020 United States $ 19,204 $ — $ 2,801 $ 16,403 International 5,341 22 20 5,299 Canada 1,640 — 49 1,591 Kraft Heinz $ 26,185 $ 22 $ 2,870 $ 23,293 Year-over-year growth rates United States (3.1)% 0.0 pp (4.7) pp 1.6% 2.1 pp (0.5) pp International 6.5% 3.4 pp 0.0 pp 3.1% 2.6 pp 0.5 pp Canada 6.5% 7.0 pp (0.1) pp (0.4)% 2.9 pp (3.3) pp Kraft Heinz (0.5)% 1.2 pp (3.5) pp 1.8% 2.3 pp (0.5) pp

Schedule 4 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales For the Three Months Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Net Sales Currency Acquisitions and Divestitures Organic Net Sales December 25, 2021 United States $ 4,737 $ — $ 288 $ 4,449 International 1,501 4 14 1,483 Canada 471 21 8 442 Kraft Heinz $ 6,709 $ 25 $ 310 $ 6,374 December 28, 2019 United States $ 4,702 $ — $ 685 $ 4,017 International 1,377 7 6 1,364 Canada 457 — 12 445 Kraft Heinz $ 6,536 $ 7 $ 703 $ 5,826 Year-over-year growth rates United States 0.7% 0.0 pp (10.0) pp 10.7% International 9.0% (0.3) pp 0.5 pp 8.8% Canada 3.1% 4.6 pp (0.7) pp (0.8)% Kraft Heinz 2.6% 0.2 pp (7.0) pp 9.4%

Schedule 5 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales For the Year Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Net Sales Currency Acquisitions and Divestitures Organic Net Sales December 25, 2021 United States $ 18,604 $ — $ 1,937 $ 16,667 International 5,691 84 23 5,584 Canada 1,747 98 49 1,600 Kraft Heinz $ 26,042 $ 182 $ 2,009 $ 23,851 December 28, 2019 United States $ 17,844 $ — $ 2,590 $ 15,254 International 5,251 28 37 5,186 Canada 1,882 — 255 1,627 Kraft Heinz $ 24,977 $ 28 $ 2,882 $ 22,067 Year-over-year growth rates United States 4.3% 0.0 pp (5.0) pp 9.3% International 8.4% 1.0 pp (0.3) pp 7.7% Canada (7.2)% 5.1 pp (10.6) pp (1.7)% Kraft Heinz 4.3% 0.6 pp (4.4) pp 8.1%

Schedule 6 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 Net income/(loss) $ (255) $ 1,034 $ 183 Interest expense 604 328 326 Other expense/(income) (104) (64) (59) Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes (265) 252 144 Operating income/(loss) (20) 1,550 594 Depreciation and amortization (excluding restructuring activities) 233 233 255 Divestiture-related license income (4) — — Restructuring activities 32 3 46 Deal costs 3 (1) — Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges 29 (53) (27) Impairment losses 1,291 14 676 Equity award compensation expense (excluding restructuring activities) 42 42 20 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,606 $ 1,788 $ 1,564 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: United States $ 1,330 $ 1,507 $ 1,273 International 245 261 239 Canada 115 121 116 General corporate expenses (84) (101) (64) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,606 $ 1,788 $ 1,564

Schedule 7 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 Net income/(loss) $ 1,024 $ 361 $ 1,933 Interest expense 2,047 1,394 1,361 Other expense/(income) (295) (296) (952) Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 684 669 728 Operating income/(loss) 3,460 2,128 3,070 Depreciation and amortization (excluding restructuring activities) 910 955 985 Divestiture-related license income (4) — — Restructuring activities 84 15 102 Deal costs 11 8 19 Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges 17 (6) (57) Impairment losses 1,634 3,413 1,899 Certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters 62 — — Equity award compensation expense (excluding restructuring activities) 197 156 46 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,371 $ 6,669 $ 6,064 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: United States $ 5,157 $ 5,557 $ 4,829 International 1,066 1,058 1,004 Canada 419 389 487 General corporate expenses (271) (335) (256) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,371 $ 6,669 $ 6,064

Schedule 8 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Currency Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA December 25, 2021 United States $ 1,330 $ — $ 1,330 International 245 2 243 Canada 115 4 111 General corporate expenses (84) 1 (85) Kraft Heinz $ 1,606 $ 7 $ 1,599 December 26, 2020 United States $ 1,507 $ — $ 1,507 International 261 3 258 Canada 121 — 121 General corporate expenses (101) — (101) Kraft Heinz $ 1,788 $ 3 $ 1,785 Year-over-year growth rates United States (11.7)% 0.0 pp (11.7)% International (6.4)% (0.4) pp (6.0)% Canada (4.5)% 3.0 pp (7.5)% General corporate expenses (16.4)% (0.9) pp (15.5)% Kraft Heinz (10.2)% 0.2 pp (10.4)%

Schedule 9 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA For the Year Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Currency Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA December 25, 2021 United States $ 5,157 $ — $ 5,157 International 1,066 50 1,016 Canada 419 28 391 General corporate expenses (271) (2) (269) Kraft Heinz $ 6,371 $ 76 $ 6,295 December 26, 2020 United States $ 5,557 $ — $ 5,557 International 1,058 11 1,047 Canada 389 — 389 General corporate expenses (335) — (335) Kraft Heinz $ 6,669 $ 11 $ 6,658 Year-over-year growth rates United States (7.2)% 0.0 pp (7.2)% International 0.7% 3.7 pp (3.0)% Canada 7.8% 7.1 pp 0.7% General corporate expenses (19.1)% 0.6 pp (19.7)% Kraft Heinz (4.5)% 0.9 pp (5.4)%

Schedule 10 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Currency Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA December 25, 2021 United States $ 1,330 $ — $ 1,330 International 245 9 236 Canada 115 6 109 General corporate expenses (84) (1) (83) Kraft Heinz $ 1,606 $ 14 $ 1,592 December 28, 2019 United States $ 1,273 $ — $ 1,273 International 239 4 235 Canada 116 — 116 General corporate expenses (64) — (64) Kraft Heinz $ 1,564 $ 4 $ 1,560 Year-over-year growth rates United States 4.5% 0.0 pp 4.5% International 2.7% 2.2 pp 0.5% Canada (1.2)% 4.4 pp (5.6)% General corporate expenses 32.3% 1.0 pp 31.3% Kraft Heinz 2.7% 0.7 pp 2.0%

Schedule 11 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA For the Year Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Currency Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA December 25, 2021 United States $ 5,157 $ — $ 5,157 International 1,066 42 1,024 Canada 419 24 395 General corporate expenses (271) (3) (268) Kraft Heinz $ 6,371 $ 63 $ 6,308 December 28, 2019 United States $ 4,829 $ — $ 4,829 International 1,004 13 991 Canada 487 — 487 General corporate expenses (256) — (256) Kraft Heinz $ 6,064 $ 13 $ 6,051 Year-over-year growth rates United States 6.8% 0.0 pp 6.8% International 6.2% 2.9 pp 3.3% Canada (13.9)% 4.9 pp (18.8)% General corporate expenses 6.0% 1.2 pp 4.8% Kraft Heinz 5.1% 0.9 pp 4.2%

Schedule 12 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 Diluted EPS $ (0.21) $ 0.84 Restructuring activities(a) 0.02 (0.01) Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges(b) 0.02 (0.03) Impairment losses(c) 0.81 — Losses/(gains) on sale of business(d) (0.08) (0.01) Debt prepayment and extinguishment costs(e) 0.23 0.01 Adjusted EPS $ 0.79 $ 0.80

(a) Gross expenses/(income) included in restructuring activities were expenses of $32 million ($24 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 25, 2021 and income of $15 million ($13 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 26, 2020 and were recorded in the following income statement line items: • Cost of products sold included expenses of $9 million for the three months ended December 25, 2021 and income of $16 million for the three months ended December 26, 2020; • SG&A included expenses of $22 million for the three months ended December 25, 2021 and $19 million for the three months ended December 26, 2020; and • Other expense/(income) included expenses of $1 million for the three months ended December 25, 2021 and income of $18 million for the three months ended December 26, 2020. (b) Gross expenses/(income) included in unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges were expenses of $29 million ($22 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 25, 2021 and income of $53 million ($39 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 26, 2020 and were recorded in cost of products sold. (c) Gross impairment losses included the following: • Goodwill impairment losses of $53 million ($53 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 25, 2021, which were recorded in SG&A; • Intangible asset impairment losses of $1.2 billion ($948 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 25, 2021, which were recorded in SG&A; and • Property, plant and equipment asset impairment losses of $14 million ($1 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 26, 2020, which were recorded in cost of products sold. (d) Gross expenses/(income) included in losses/(gains) on sale of business were income of $33 million ($99 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 25, 2021 and income of less than $1 million ($8 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 26, 2020 and were included in other expense/(income). (e) Gross expenses included in debt prepayment and extinguishment costs were $346 million ($278 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 25, 2021 and $15 million ($11 million after-tax) for the three months ended December 26, 2020 and were recorded in interest expense.

Schedule 13 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 Diluted EPS $ 0.82 $ 0.29 Restructuring activities(a) 0.05 — Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges(b) 0.01 — Impairment losses(c) 1.07 2.59 Certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters(d) 0.05 — Losses/(gains) on sale of business(e) 0.15 (0.01) Debt prepayment and extinguishment costs(f) 0.59 0.08 Certain significant discrete income tax items(g) 0.19 (0.07) Adjusted EPS $ 2.93 $ 2.88

(a) Gross expenses/(income) included in restructuring activities were expenses of $84 million ($64 million after-tax) in 2021 and income of $2 million ($3 million after-tax) in 2020 and were recorded in the following income statement line items: • Cost of products sold included expenses of $13 million in 2021 and income of $20 million in 2020; • SG&A included expenses of $70 million in 2021 and $35 million in 2020; and • Other expense/(income) included expenses of $1 million in 2021 and income of $17 million in 2020. (b) Gross expenses/(income) included in unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges were expenses of $17 million ($13 million after-tax) in 2021 and income of $6 million ($4 million after-tax) in 2020 and were recorded in cost of products sold. (c) Gross impairment losses included the following: • Goodwill impairment losses of $318 million ($318 million after-tax) in 2021 and $2.3 billion ($2.3 billion after-tax) in 2020, which were recorded in SG&A; • Intangible asset impairment losses of $1.3 billion ($1.0 billion after-tax) in 2021 and $1.1 billion ($829 million after-tax) in 2020, which were recorded in SG&A; and • Property, plant and equipment asset impairment losses of $14 million ($1 million after-tax) in 2020, which were recorded in cost of products sold. (d) Gross expenses included in certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters were $62 million ($62 million after-tax) in 2021 and were recorded in SG&A. (e) Gross expenses/(income) included in losses/(gains) on sale of business were income of $44 million (expenses of $181 million after-tax) in 2021 and expenses of $2 million (income of $6 million after-tax) in 2020 and were recorded in other expense/(income). (f) Gross expenses included in debt prepayment and extinguishment costs were $917 million ($728 million after-tax) in 2021 and $124 million ($93 million after-tax) in 2020 and were recorded in interest expense. (g) Certain significant discrete income tax items were an expense of $235 million in 2021 and a benefit of $81 million in 2020. The impact in 2021 relates to the revaluation of our deferred tax balances due to an increase in U.K. tax rates. The benefit in 2020 relates to the revaluation of our deferred tax balances due to changes in state tax laws following U.S. tax reform and subsequent clarification or interpretation of state tax laws.

Schedule 14 The Kraft Heinz Company Key Drivers of Change in Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 $ Change Key drivers of change in Adjusted EPS: Results of operations(a) $ 0.82 $ 0.89 $ (0.07) Results of divested operations 0.04 0.08 (0.04) Interest expense (0.16) (0.20) 0.04 Other expense/(income)(b) 0.04 0.03 0.01 Effective tax rate 0.05 — 0.05 Adjusted EPS $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ (0.01)

(a) Includes non-cash amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, which accounted for a negative impact to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.04 for the three months ended December 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020. (b) Includes non-cash amortization of prior service credits, which accounted for a benefit to Adjusted EPS from other expense/(income) of $0.02 for the three months ended December 26, 2020.

Schedule 15 The Kraft Heinz Company Key Drivers of Change in Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 $ Change Key drivers of change in Adjusted EPS: Results of operations(a) $ 3.08 $ 3.16 $ (0.08) Results of divested operations 0.24 0.34 (0.10) Interest expense (0.71) (0.80) 0.09 Other expense/(income)(b) 0.16 0.18 (0.02) Effective tax rate 0.18 — 0.18 Effect of dilutive equity awards(c) (0.02) — (0.02) Adjusted EPS $ 2.93 $ 2.88 $ 0.05

(a) Includes non-cash amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, which accounted for a negative impact to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.15 in 2021 and $0.17 in 2020. (b) Includes non-cash amortization of prior service credits, which accounted for a benefit to Adjusted EPS from other expense/(income) of $0.08 in 2020. (c) Represents the impact of changes in weighted average shares outstanding, primarily due to the dilutive effect of outstanding equity awards.

Schedule 16 The Kraft Heinz Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,445 $ 3,417 Trade receivables, net 1,957 2,063 Inventories 2,729 2,773 Prepaid expenses 136 132 Other current assets 716 574 Assets held for sale 11 1,863 Total current assets 8,994 10,822 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,806 6,876 Goodwill 31,296 33,089 Intangible assets, net 43,542 46,667 Other non-current assets 2,756 2,376 TOTAL ASSETS $ 93,394 $ 99,830 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Commercial paper and other short-term debt $ 14 $ 6 Current portion of long-term debt 740 230 Trade payables 4,753 4,304 Accrued marketing 804 946 Interest payable 268 358 Income taxes payable 541 114 Other current liabilities 1,944 2,086 Liabilities held for sale — 17 Total current liabilities 9,064 8,061 Long-term debt 21,061 28,070 Deferred income taxes 10,536 11,462 Accrued postemployment costs 205 243 Long-term deferred income 1,534 6 Other non-current liabilities 1,542 1,745 TOTAL LIABILITIES 43,942 49,587 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 4 — Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 53,379 55,096 Retained earnings/(deficit) (1,682) (2,694) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(losses) (1,824) (1,967) Treasury stock, at cost (587) (344) Total shareholders' equity 49,298 50,103 Noncontrolling interest 150 140 TOTAL EQUITY 49,448 50,243 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 93,394 $ 99,830

Schedule 17 The Kraft Heinz Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/(loss) $ 1,024 $ 361 Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 910 969 Amortization of postemployment benefit plans prior service costs/(credits) (7) (122) Divestiture-related license income (4) — Equity award compensation expense 197 156 Deferred income tax provision/(benefit) (1,042) (343) Postemployment benefit plan contributions (27) (27) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment losses 1,634 3,399 Nonmonetary currency devaluation — 6 Loss/(gain) on sale of business (44) 2 Proceeds from sale of license 1,587 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 917 124 Other items, net (187) (54) Changes in current assets and liabilities: Trade receivables 87 (26) Inventories (144) (249) Accounts payable 408 207 Other current assets (32) 40 Other current liabilities 87 486 Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities 5,364 4,929 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (905) (596) Payments to acquire business, net of cash acquired (74) — Settlement of net investment hedges (28) 25 Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash disposed 5,014 — Other investing activities, net 31 49 Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities 4,038 (522) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of long-term debt (6,202) (4,697) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 3,500 Debt prepayment and extinguishment costs (924) (116) Proceeds from revolving credit facility — 4,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility — (4,000) Dividends paid (1,959) (1,958) Other financing activities, net (259) (60) Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities (9,344) (3,331) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (30) 62 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Net increase/(decrease) 28 1,138 Balance at beginning of period 3,418 2,280 Balance at end of period $ 3,446 $ 3,418

Schedule 18 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By/(Used for) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in millions) (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities $ 5,364 $ 4,929 Capital expenditures (905) (596) Free Cash Flow $ 4,459 $ 4,333

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005148/en/