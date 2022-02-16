Recap: Nu Skin Enterprises Q4 Earnings
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nu Skin Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 16.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.95.
Revenue was up $74.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 4.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nu Skin Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|1.04
|0.72
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|1.15
|0.91
|1.40
|Revenue Estimate
|661.30M
|702.43M
|635.40M
|647.09M
|Revenue Actual
|641.15M
|704.05M
|677.03M
|748.19M
