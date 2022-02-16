Recap: Endava Q2 Earnings

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Endava reported earnings of $0.62 per share.

Revenue was up $73.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Endava's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.57 27.56 26.13 EPS Actual 0.68 0.57 0.47 0.38 Revenue Estimate 196.12M 180.50M 155.35M 143.71M Revenue Actual 203.31M 186.72M 154.85M 138.94M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Endava management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.56 and $0.59 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -7.26% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Endava, a bearish signal to many investors.

