 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Garmin: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 7:45am   Comments
Share:
Garmin: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks

Earnings

Garmin beat estimated earnings by 13.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.55 versus an estimate of $1.37.

Revenue was up $41.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Garmin's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.26 1.26 0.89 1.39
EPS Actual 1.41 1.68 1.18 1.73
Revenue Estimate 1.15B 1.11B 937.68M 1.18B
Revenue Actual 1.19B 1.33B 1.07B 1.35B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Garmin management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $5.9 and $5.9 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 280.65% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Garmin, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GRMN)

Garmin's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Garmin Tops Q4 Backed By Mixed Segment Performance; Proposes Dividend Hike
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
This Disruptive Company's Device Is Revolutionizing Cardiac Monitoring
This Company's Cardiac Monitor Has Caught the Eye of Johnson & Johnson and Stanford
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com