Recap: Sonic Automotive Q4 Earnings
Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sonic Automotive beat estimated earnings by 43.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $1.85.
Revenue was up $386.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sonic Automotive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.92
|1.25
|0.92
|1.4
|EPS Actual
|1.96
|2.63
|1.23
|1.5
|Revenue Estimate
|3.06B
|2.89B
|2.53B
|2.80B
|Revenue Actual
|3.07B
|3.35B
|2.79B
|2.80B
