Recap: Sonic Automotive Q4 Earnings

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sonic Automotive beat estimated earnings by 43.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $1.85.

Revenue was up $386.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sonic Automotive's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.92 1.25 0.92 1.4 EPS Actual 1.96 2.63 1.23 1.5 Revenue Estimate 3.06B 2.89B 2.53B 2.80B Revenue Actual 3.07B 3.35B 2.79B 2.80B

