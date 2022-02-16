Recap: Blucora Q4 Earnings

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blucora beat estimated earnings by 35.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.45.

Revenue was up $23.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 3.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blucora's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.37 1.14 0.96 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.26 1.28 1.04 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 165.88M 252.00M 279.56M 146.92M Revenue Actual 174.17M 254.31M 278.38M 155.16M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Blucora management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.04 and $1.52 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 541.38% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Blucora, a bullish signal to many investors.

