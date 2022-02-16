Recap: Generac Q4 Earnings

Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Generac Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 4.58%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.4.

Revenue was up $305.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 6.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Generac Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.36 2.31 1.87 1.96 EPS Actual 2.35 2.39 2.38 2.12 Revenue Estimate 960.53M 863.41M 730.18M 731.23M Revenue Actual 942.70M 919.98M 807.43M 761.08M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.