Recap: Generac Q4 Earnings
Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Generac Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 4.58%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.4.
Revenue was up $305.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 6.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Generac Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.36
|2.31
|1.87
|1.96
|EPS Actual
|2.35
|2.39
|2.38
|2.12
|Revenue Estimate
|960.53M
|863.41M
|730.18M
|731.23M
|Revenue Actual
|942.70M
|919.98M
|807.43M
|761.08M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News