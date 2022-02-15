MRC Global: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

MRC Global MRC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MRC Global beat estimated earnings by 950.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $107.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 11.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MRC Global's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.04 -0.08 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.09 0.08 -0.07 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 704.27M 659.20M 565.67M 548.42M Revenue Actual 685.00M 686.00M 609.00M 579.00M

