IQVIA Holdings' Q4 Beats Street View, Lifts FY22 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV has posted Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.55, up 20.9% Y/Y, surpassing the consensus of $2.43.
- Revenue of $3.64 billion increased 10.2% on a reported basis and 11.6% at constant currency, ahead of the consensus of $3.59 billion.
- Technology & Analytics Solutions' revenue of $1.49 billion grew 5% on a reported basis and 6.6% at constant currency.
- Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) revenue increased 15.4% on a reported basis and 16.3% at constant currency to $1.94 billion.
- R&D Solutions contracted backlog of $24.8 billion grew 10.2% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.7% to $828 million.
- Share Buyback: In February, the IQVIA board approved an increase of the share repurchase authorization by $2.0 billion, bringing the remaining authorization to just over $2.5 billion.
- Outlook: For FY22, IQVIA is reaffirming the revenue guidance of $14.7 billion - $15 billion (consensus of $14.97 billion), despite a $70 million revenue headwind from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
- The company is raising the Adjusted EBITDA outlook to $3.33 billion - $3.41 billion, and Adjusted EPS guidance to $9.95 - $10.25 (consensus of $10.14).
- For Q1, the company expects revenue of $3.515 billion - $3.575 billion (consensus $3.63 billion). It sees Q1 Adjusted EPS of $2.40 - $2.46, against the consensus of $2.44.
- Price Action: IQV shares closed lower by 1.79% at $239.90 on Monday.
