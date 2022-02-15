Ares Commercial Real: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Ares Commercial Real ACRE reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ares Commercial Real beat estimated earnings by 10.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $8.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ares Commercial Real's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.35 0.37 0.35 EPS Actual 0.37 0.37 0.40 0.41 Revenue Estimate 20.50M 20.00M 18.11M 17.76M Revenue Actual 27.20M 23.53M 21.22M 21.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.