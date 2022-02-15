Omnicell's Q4 Earnings In Line With Expectations, Issues Mixed FY22 Guidance

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Omnicell Inc's OMCL Q4 sales increased 25% Y/Y to $311.0 million, compared to the consensus of $311 million.
- The increase reflects strong demand for Omnicell's medication management adherence automation solutions and the contribution of revenues from the acquisition of RxInnovation Inc, operating as FDS Amplicare.
- The company posted an adjusted EPS of $0.92 in line with the consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $52.0 million, compared to $51.6 million in Q4 FY20.
- Total product bookings for FY21 increased 21% to $1.217 billion. The product backlog was $1.254 billion, an increase of 36% Y/Y.
- The long-term portion of the product backlog was $439 million.
- During Q4 of 2021, Omnicell acquired MarkeTouch Media, a pharmacy software solutions provider, and ReCept Holdings Inc, a specialty pharmacy management services provider.
- Guidance: For FY22, Omnicell expects product bookings of $1.370 billion - $1.430 billion.
- The company expects FY22 revenues of $1.385 billion - $1.410 billion versus the consensus of $1.3 billion.
- Sales guidance includes product revenues of $950 million - $965 million and service revenues of $435 million - $445 million.
- Omnicell forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $243 million - $255 million and adjusted EPS of $3.75 - $3.95, below the consensus of $4.01.
- For Q1 FY22, the company expects revenues of $312 million - $318 million, versus the consensus of $301.38 million.
- The company expects Q1 FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $45 million - $49 million and adjusted EPS of $0.65 - $0.72, lower than the consensus of $0.86.
- Price Action: OMCL shares closed lower by 4.40% at $147.60 on Monday.
