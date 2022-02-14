Arista Networks: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Arista Networks ANET reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arista Networks beat estimated earnings by 12.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.73.

Revenue was up $175.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 20.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arista Networks's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.64 0.60 0.60 EPS Actual 0.74 0.68 0.63 0.62 Revenue Estimate 737.94M 687.32M 642.12M 628.93M Revenue Actual 748.70M 707.32M 667.56M 648.48M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.