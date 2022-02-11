'This Company Is On Fire': Why This Investor Bought Cleveland-Cliffs Stock After Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF is trading lower after announcing worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, but one investor said the market is getting it wrong.
What Happened: Cleveland-Cliffs reported quarterly revenue of $5.35 billion Friday, which came in below the $5.73 billion estimate. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share, which came in below the estimate of $2.12 per share.
Cleveland-Cliffs reported record full-year revenue, net income, adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
Related Link: Cleveland-Cliffs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Lebenthal's Take: Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal said that anyone who actually read the report should recognize how well the company is doing.
"This company is on fire," Lebenthal said Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."
With the stock trading lower following the report, he said it's a great opportunity to buy. He told CNBC he is doing just that after selling Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC to finance the purchase.
"As the Fed raises interest rates ... individual stock volatility crops up and gives us these opportunities," Lebenthal said.
CLF Price Action: Cleveland-Cliffs has traded as low as $12.77 and as high as $26.51 over a 52-week period.
The stock was down 7.73% at $19.35 Friday afternoon.
Photo: xusenru from Pixabay.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.