Read Why GoDaddy Shares Are Shooting Higher Today

- GoDaddy Inc GDDY reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 16.6% year-on-year to $1.02 billion, beating the consensus of $970.7 million.
- Domain revenue grew 23.6% Y/Y, Hosting and presence revenue rose 6.8% Y/Y, Business applications revenue increased 17.9% Y/Y, International revenue grew 12.8% Y/Y.
- Total bookings grew 11.3% Y/Y to $1.05 billion, Average revenue per user rose 9.7% Y/Y to $182, Total customers increased 2.8% Y/Y to 21,233.
- EPS of $0.52 beat the consensus of $0.41.
- GoDaddy held $1.26 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: GoDaddy sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $985 million - $990 million below the consensus of $994.7 million.
- GoDaddy sees FY22 revenue of $4.14 billion - $4.16 billion below the consensus of $4.17 billion.
- Share Buyback: GoDaddy CFO Mark McCaffrey said, "We're also pleased to announce a $3 billion share repurchase plan, with the intent to launch a $750M accelerated share repurchase in the first quarter of 2022."
- GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani said, "Strong receptivity to our recent OmniCommerce launch shows how we can grow the value we deliver to our customers, and we're excited to continue on our mission of helping small businesses succeed in the year ahead."
- Analyst Rating: Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained GoDaddy with a Strong Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $107 (30.77% upside).
- Price Action: GDDY shares traded higher by 10.40% at $81.95 on the last check Friday.
