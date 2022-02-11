Genpact Stock Falls Post Q4 Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Genpact Ltd G reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 13% year-on-year to $1.07 billion, above the consensus of $911.92 million.
- Revenue from Global Clients was $979 million, up 16% Y/Y. Revenue from General Electric Co GE businesses was $93 million, down 14% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.54 beat the consensus of $0.46.
- Genpact generated $247 million in operating cash flow and held $899.5 million in cash and equivalents.
- Dividend: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend for Q1 of 2022 of $0.125 per share, a 16% increase, payable on March 23, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 10, 2022.
- Outlook: Genpact sees FY22 revenue of $4.3 billion - $4.4 billion, above the consensus of $3.84 billion.
- It sees adjusted diluted EPS of $2.53 - $2.71, above the consensus of $2.35.
- "For the fourth consecutive year, our analytics, digital, and consulting businesses, which make up Transformation Services, led our Global Client growth. Our bookings accelerated during 2021, increasing 20% year-over-year, said "Tiger" Tyagarajan, Genpact's CEO.
- Price Action: G shares traded lower by 6.54% at $45.19 on the last check Friday.
