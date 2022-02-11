DexCom Stock Falls As Q4 Profit, FY22 Sales Outlook Trail Wall Street Estimates

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
DexCom Inc's DXCM Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.68 was lower than $0.91 posted a year ago and missing the consensus of $0.85.
- Sales increased 23% Y/Y to $698.2 million, surpassing the consensus of $695.63 million, and grew 20% on an organic basis.
- Volume growth and strong new customer additions continue to be the primary driver of revenue growth as awareness of real-time Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) increases.
- The company achieved an adjusted gross margin of 67.7% versus 70.2% a year ago.
- Adjusted operating income decreased to $99 million (margin 14.2%) from $104.4 million.
- DexCom ended Q4 with $2.73 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Kevin Sayer, DexCom's Chairman, President & CEO, commented, "With the upcoming launch of G7 and several exciting initiatives planned for 2022, we look forward to another great year ahead."
- Guidance: DexCom forecasts FY22 revenue of approximately $2.82 billion - $2.94 billion (15-20% growth), compared to a consensus of $2.96 billion.
- The company expects adjusted gross profit, operating profit, and EBITDA margin of 65%, 16%, and approximately 25%, respectively.
- Price Action: DXCM shares traded lower by 4.13% at $424.00 in the premarket session on Friday.
