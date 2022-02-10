Ensign Group Shares Gain On Mixed Q4 Results, Better-Than-Expected FY22 Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Provider of post-acute healthcare services, The Ensign Group Inc's ENSG Q4 FY21 sales increased 10.2% Y/Y to $693.1 million, missing the consensus of $698.33 million.
- Ensign reported an adjusted EPS of $0.97 ahead of the consensus of $0.96.
- Total skilled services segment income increased to $100.2 million, +19.1%.
- Same-store and transitioning occupancy increased by 3.0% and 6.8%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter.
- Real estate segment income was $9.4 million, an increase of 7.3% Y/Y. FFO was $14.7 million, up 10.2%.
- The Company's liquidity remains strong with approximately $262.2 million cash on hand and $343.3 million of available capacity under its line of credit.
- The Company also announced a new stock repurchase program for 2022 of $20 million.
- Guidance: For FY22, Ensign expects EPS of $4.01 - $4.13, compared to the consensus of $3.94, with sales of $2.93 billion - $2.98 billion versus the consensus of $2.89 billion.
- The new midpoint of this 2022 earnings guidance represents an increase of 12% over 2021 results and is 30% higher than 2020 results.
- Price Action: ENSG shares are up 4.38% at $78.28 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
