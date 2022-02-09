The Ensign Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results; Issues 2022 Guidance

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG, the parent company of the Ensign(TM) group of companies, which provide post-acute healthcare services and invest in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and senior living facilities, announced operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.86 and $3.42 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Ensign reported a record adjusted earnings per share(1) of $0.97 and $3.64 for the quarter and the 2021 year, respectively.



Highlights Include:

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.86, representing an increase of 4.9% over the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.97, an increase of 21.3% (1) over the prior year quarter.





over the prior year quarter. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the year was $3.42, representing an increase of 11.8% over the prior year, and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year was $3.64, an increase of 16.3% (1) over the prior year.





over the prior year. Consolidated GAAP revenues and adjusted revenues (1) for the year were both $2.6 billion, an increase of 9.5% over the prior year.





for the year were both $2.6 billion, an increase of 9.5% over the prior year. Total skilled services (2) segment income increased to $373.6 million and $100.2 million, or 14.0% and 19.1% over the prior year and the prior year quarter, respectively.





segment income increased to $373.6 million and $100.2 million, or 14.0% and 19.1% over the prior year and the prior year quarter, respectively. Same store and transitioning occupancy increased by 3.0% and 6.8%, respectively, from prior year quarter and same store and transitioning occupancy increased by 0.4% and 1.7%, respectively, both sequentially over the third quarter.





Same store and transitioning managed care census increased by 23.0% and 33.6%, respectively, over the prior year quarter and same store and transitioning managed care census increased by 3.8% and 10.0%, respectively, sequentially over the prior quarter.





Real estate (2) segment income was $36.0 million for the year, an increase of 14.9% over the prior year, and $9.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 7.3% over the prior year quarter. FFO was $55.7 million for the year, an increase of 12.5% over the prior year, and $14.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 10.2% from the prior year quarter.





segment income was $36.0 million for the year, an increase of 14.9% over the prior year, and $9.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 7.3% over the prior year quarter. FFO was $55.7 million for the year, an increase of 12.5% over the prior year, and $14.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 10.2% from the prior year quarter. GAAP net income was $194.7 million for the year, an increase of 14.2% over the prior year, and $48.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 5.2% from prior year quarter.





Adjusted net income(1) was $207.2 million for the year, an increase of 18.7% over the prior year, and $54.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 22.4% over the prior year quarter.

(1) See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information".

(2) Our Skilled Services and Real Estate Segments are defined and outlined in Note 7 on Form 10-K.

Operating Results

"Our results this quarter demonstrate yet again that our local leaders and their teams continue to be the examples of post-acute excellence as they wade the through the evolving landscape in each of their markets. As they've done so, they have again achieved record results in spite of the continued challenges related to the pandemic and the accompanying disruption in the labor markets. Remarkably, despite the impact of the Delta surge in the early part of the quarter and Omicron late in the quarter, we saw continued improvement in occupancies, skilled revenue and managed care revenue. We were particularly pleased that we achieved sequential growth in overall occupancy for the fourth consecutive quarter and managed care census has grown sequentially six quarters in a row. We are amazed by the commitment of our caregivers and their continued endurance and strength," said Ensign's Chief Executive Officer Barry Port.



Port noted that as evidence of the medical communities' confidence in their local operations' clinical capabilities, the Company saw a marked improvement in patient volumes, especially with high acuity and skilled patients with another sequential increase in Medicare and managed care census of 5.5% and 4.7% in its same store and transitioning portfolio, respectively. "This continued improvement in our admissions trends not only gives us great confidence that we can continue to perform well as the pandemic stubbornly persists in many of our largest markets, but it also shows that we are in an excellent position to see occupancies continue to normalize to pre-pandemic levels over time, even while the pandemic continues to impact our operations, our staff, and our patients. In spite of the unprecedented challenges, the pandemic has forced us to become stronger, more agile, and allowed us to develop strategic local advantages that will continue to bear fruit even when the pandemic eventually subsides. We continue to work closely with our hospitals, government agencies and managed care partners to care for patients with increasingly demanding medical needs. In doing so, our operations have solidified their position as providers of choice and are increasingly seen as critical partners in the healthcare continuum, providing an essential, cost-effective setting for these complex patients. Moreover, as the pandemic has continued to put pressure on the labor markets, our operations have discovered new methods for attracting healthcare professionals into our workforce, while also strengthening their ability to retain and develop existing staff as we have focused on being the employer of choice in our communities. While we would never have wanted this pandemic to occur, it has revealed the strength of front-line professionals and caused us to become better clinically and operationally than ever before," Port said.

"We are very proud of what we were able to accomplish in 2021 under so many unusual challenges, but we also know we can still be so much better and are excited about the enormous potential within our portfolio as we continue to apply our proven locally-driven healthcare model. We are issuing our annual 2022 earnings guidance of $4.01 to $4.13 per diluted share and annual revenue guidance of $2.93 billion to $2.98 billion. The new midpoint of this 2022 earnings guidance represents an increase of 12% over our 2021 results and is 30% higher than our 2020 results. We are excited about the upcoming year and are confident that our teams will continue to manage and innovate through all the lingering challenges on the labor front. When we consider the current health of our organization, combined with our culture and proven local leadership strategy, we are well-positioned to continue our positive operational momentum," Port added.

The Company also announced that as of January 3, 2022, it completed the formation of a new captive REIT, Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Standard Bearer"). Management explained that the new real estate company will enable the organization to build upon an established real estate investment platform with high quality assets and a proven track record for growth. Chad Keetch, Ensign's Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President said, "We couldn't be more excited to finally complete the formation of Standard Bearer. We carefully selected this name as the mission and goal of the real estate company will be to partner with the hundreds of Ensign affiliates and other like-minded operators to carry the banner of exceptional post-acute care into the markets they serve. While our real estate strategy has always been an important part of our DNA, we believe this new organizational structure allows us to take the next step with our already thriving real estate business. We have already begun evaluating transactions, which include health care properties that will be operated by Ensign affiliates and other third party operators. We look forward to establishing new partnerships with other outstanding operators and to working together to help further underline the importance of post-acute care providers in the continuum while simultaneously accelerating Ensign's strategy of acquiring and operating both performing and underperforming operations."

Further explaining the Company's rationale for selecting the captive REIT structure, Keetch added, "There are many benefits to our stakeholders in this new organizational structure. In addition to providing us with additional acquisition opportunities, Standard Bearer will be able to leverage the knowledge and experience of our exceptional field as they assist the REIT in its effort to create value through real estate investing. Also, unlike a transaction that involves a one-time benefit to our stakeholders, the captive REIT and the accompanying periodic valuations will show a much more accurate look at the substantial value of our real estate assets. We are happy to now disclose in our 10-K that the current value of real estate portfolio is approximately 40% higher than the book value. Over time, we expect that this continued disclosure will continue to shine a brighter light on the value we have created and will continue to create in these and future assets. In addition, this structure fully preserves the option to do a spin-out or other transactions in the future without duplicating efforts. But most of all, by keeping our real estate company in-house, we will retain the cultural connection between the real estate business and the most important part of our business, which is the care and service that occurs in each operation on a daily basis. We are and always will be operators first and the health of each operation will be paramount in every deal we consider."

Speaking to the Company's financial health, Chief Financial Officer, Suzanne Snapper also reported that the company's liquidity remains strong with approximately $262.2 million of cash on hand and $343.3 million of available capacity under its line-of-credit, which also has a built-in expansion option, both as of December 31, 2021. Ms. Snapper also emphasized that the results for the quarter do not include any benefit related to CARES Act Provider Relief Funds. The Company continues to return all of the provider relief funds it received from the Government.

Ms. Snapper also indicated that, "Management's guidance is based on diluted weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 57.3 million and a 25% tax rate. In addition, the guidance assumes, among other things, normalized health insurance costs, normal anticipated Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rate increases, net of provider taxes, and recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also excludes acquisition-related costs and amortization costs related to intangible assets acquired, and share-based compensation."

A discussion of the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted EBITDA, FFO for our real estate segment as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net earnings per share appear in the financial data portion of this release.

Growth and Real Estate Highlights

The Company's affiliates continued their acquisition growth efforts in some of its most mature markets during the quarter. "We are very excited about the six new operations we added during the quarter and since and look forward to seeing them contribute to the success of their clusters and their markets as they implement proven Ensign operational and clinical principles. With these additions, we've now added 20 operations to our organization in 2021 and since. This growth should illustrate our confidence in our ability to continue to perform both in the short run and, most importantly, over the long run. We have been extra diligent to ensure that each new addition had the full support of a healthy market, a proven leadership plan and a clear pathway to strong clinical and financial performance," Keetch said.

The recent acquisitions include the following skilled nursing operations:

River Pointe of Trinity Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 98-bed skilled nursing facility located in Trinity, Texas;





Park Village Healthcare and Rehabilitation, a 150-bed skilled nursing facility located in De Soto, Texas;





Skyline Transitional Care Center, a 80-bed skilled nursing facility located in Boise, Idaho;





Estrella Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 161-bed skilled nursing facility located in Avondale, AZ;





Arrowhead Springs Healthcare, a 119-bed skilled nursing facility located in San Bernardino, California; and





Desert Mountain Care Center, a 99-bed skilled nursing facility located in Indio, California.



The Company also acquired the real estate for five skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Arizona, California and Kansas, which had previously been operated by Ensign and Pennant affiliates for a number of years. These additions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 248 healthcare operations, 22 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign now owns 101 real estate assets, 70 of which it operates. Keetch also noted that the pipeline for Ensign's typical turnaround opportunities is strong and improving, including leases and real estate purchases. "We have several deals that we expect to close in the next few months, and expect this to be an active acquisition year. We have a lot of dry powder to grow, both from a leadership and a capital perspective, but will always make sure we stay true to our principles of disciplined growth," he added.

The Company continues to provide additional disclosure on its real estate segment, which is comprised of properties owned by the Company and leased to affiliated skilled nursing and senior living operations and 32 senior living operations that are leased to The Pennant Group, Inc. Keetch noted that each of these properties are subject to triple-net, long-term leases and generated rental revenue of $65.5 million for the year, of which $49.6 million was derived from Ensign affiliated operations. Also, for the fiscal year 2021 Ensign reported $55.7 million in FFO, which represents an increase of 12.5% over the prior year.

Also, during the quarter, the company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share of Ensign common stock. Keetch noted that the company's liquidity remains strong and that the Company plans to continue its track record of paying dividends into the future.

In October 2021 the Company adopted a stock repurchase program in the amount of $20.0 million dollars. As of the year ended December 31, 2021 and since, the Company repurchased 265,000 shares of its common stock for $20.0 million, completing the October 2021 stock repurchase program. Also, the Company announced that as of today, February 10, 2022, the Board approved a new stock repurchase program for 2022 in the amount of $20.0 million. "Given the stock's current price and our recent success in opportunistically repurchasing our stock, we believe that this modest share repurchase is an excellent use of a small portion of our very strong liquidity. We will continue to deploy our capital in a way that, over the long run, will benefit all our stakeholders," Keetch said.

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Service revenue $ 688,994 $ 625,068 $ 2,611,476 $ 2,387,439 Rental revenue 4,148 3,961 15,985 15,157 Total revenue $ 693,142 $ 629,029 $ 2,627,461 $ 2,402,596 Expense: Cost of services 535,063 493,823 2,019,879 1,865,201 Rent—cost of services 35,837 32,608 139,371 129,926 General and administrative expense 42,026 33,250 151,761 129,743 Depreciation and amortization 14,602 13,489 55,985 54,571 Total expenses 627,528 573,170 2,366,996 2,179,441 Income from operations 65,614 55,859 260,465 223,155 Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,865 ) (1,664 ) (6,849 ) (9,362 ) Other income 2,271 1,183 4,388 3,813 Other expense, net 406 (481 ) (2,461 ) (5,549 ) Income before provision for income taxes 66,020 55,378 258,004 217,606 Provision for income taxes 17,059 9,216 60,279 46,242 Net income 48,961 46,162 197,725 171,364 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 221 (159 ) 3,073 886 Net income attributable to The Ensign Group, Inc. $ 48,740 $ 46,321 $ 194,652 $ 170,478 Net income per share attributable to The Ensign Group, Inc.: Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.86 $ 3.57 $ 3.19 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.82 $ 3.42 $ 3.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 54,653 53,835 54,486 53,434 Diluted 56,839 56,307 56,925 55,787

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 262,201 $ 236,562 Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $11,213 and $8,718 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 328,731 305,062 Investments—current 13,763 13,449 Prepaid income taxes 5,452 1,224 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,562 26,659 Total current assets 639,709 582,956 Property and equipment, net 888,434 778,244 Right-of-use assets 1,138,872 1,025,510 Insurance subsidiary deposits and investments 36,567 32,105 Escrow deposits — 100 Deferred tax assets 33,147 32,424 Restricted and other assets 47,046 33,155 Intangible assets, net 2,652 2,899 Goodwill 60,469 54,469 Other indefinite-lived intangibles 3,727 3,716 Total assets $ 2,850,623 $ 2,545,578 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 58,116 $ 50,901 Accrued wages and related liabilities 278,770 236,614 Lease liabilities—current 52,181 48,187 Accrued self-insurance liabilities—current 40,831 34,396 Advance payment liabilities — 102,023 Other accrued liabilities 89,410 87,318 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,760 2,960 Total current liabilities 523,068 562,399 Long-term debt—less current maturities 152,883 112,544 Long-term lease liabilities—less current portion 1,056,515 950,320 Accrued self-insurance liabilities—less current portion 69,308 62,402 Other long-term liabilities 27,135 39,686 Total equity 1,021,714 818,227 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,850,623 $ 2,545,578

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

The following table presents selected data from our consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands) Net cash provided by/(used in): Operating activities $ 275,684 $ 373,351 Investing activities (173,907 ) (58,666 ) Financing activities (76,138 ) (137,298 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 25,639 177,387 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 236,562 59,175 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 262,201 $ 236,562

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to The Ensign Group, Inc. $ 48,740 $ 46,321 $ 194,652 $ 170,478 Non-GAAP adjustments Stock-based compensation expense(a) 4,909 3,588 18,678 14,524 Results related to operations not at full capacity(b) — 647 657 1,499 Other income - Gain on sale of a business (902 ) — (902 ) — Acquisition related costs(c) 50 — 384 104 Depreciation and amortization - patient base(d) — 19 42 259 General and administrative - legal, transactional and other costs(e) 5,232 — 5,689 — General and administrative - costs incurred related to new systems implementation 69 — 186 — Cost of services - sale of assets and business interruption gain (1,825 ) — (2,365 ) — Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(f) (1,328 ) (5,693 ) (9,814 ) (12,256 ) Non-GAAP income $ 54,945 $ 44,882 $ 207,207 $ 174,608 Non-GAAP income from discontinued operations — — — — Non-GAAP net income $ 54,945 $ 44,882 $ 207,207 $ 174,608 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 56,839 56,307 56,925 55,787 Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income $ 0.86 $ 0.82 $ 3.42 $ 3.06 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Net Income $ 0.97 $ 0.80 $ 3.64 $ 3.13 Footnotes: (a) Represents stock-based compensation expense incurred. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of services $ 3,209 $ 2,277 $ 11,791 $ 9,686 General and administrative 1,700 1,311 6,887 4,838 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 4,909 $ 3,588 $ 18,678 $ 14,524 (b) Represents results to operations not at full capacity Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ — $ (1,020 ) $ (456 ) $ (3,161 ) Cost of services — 1,583 1,041 4,344 Rent — 28 38 100 Depreciation and amortization — 56 34 216 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ — $ 647 $ 657 $ 1,499 (c) Represents costs incurred to acquire operations which are not capitalizable. (d) Included in depreciation and amortization are amortization expenses related to patient base intangible assets at newly acquired skilled nursing and senior living facilities. (e) Legal, transactional and other costs incurred related to the formation of Standard Bearer and other real estate related activity. (f) Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to our historical year to date effective tax rate of 25.0%.

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

The table below reconciles net income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated Statements of Income Data: Net income $ 48,961 $ 46,162 $ 197,725 $ 171,364 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 221 (159 ) 3,073 886 Add: Interest expense, net (406 ) 481 2,461 5,549 Provision for income taxes 17,059 9,216 60,279 46,242 Depreciation and amortization 14,602 13,489 55,985 54,571 EBITDA $ 79,995 $ 69,507 $ 313,377 $ 276,840 Adjustments to EBITDA: Stock-based compensation expense 4,909 3,588 18,678 14,524 Legal, transactional and other costs(a) 5,232 — 5,689 — Business interruptions gain and gain on sale of assets (1,825 ) — (2,365 ) — Results related to operations not at full capacity — 563 585 1,183 Acquisition related costs(b) 50 — 384 104 Costs incurred related to new systems implementation 69 — 186 — Rent related to items above — 28 38 100 Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,430 $ 73,686 $ 336,572 $ 292,751 Rent—cost of services 35,837 32,608 139,371 129,926 Less: rent related to items above — (28 ) (38 ) (100 ) Adjusted rent 35,837 32,580 139,333 129,826 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 124,267 $ 475,905

(a) Legal, transactional and other costs incurred related to the formation of Standard Bearer and other real estate related activities.

(b) Costs incurred to acquire operations which are not capitalizable.

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The following tables summarize our selected performance indicators for our skilled services segment along with other statistics, for each of the dates or periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Change % Change Total Facility Results: (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 667,241 $ 602,919 $ 64,322 10.7 % Number of facilities at period end 214 197 17 8.6 % Number of campuses at period end* 22 22 — — % Actual patient days 1,703,536 1,502,237 201,299 13.4 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 73.9 % 70.7 % 3.2 % Skilled mix by nursing days 31.2 % 35.2 % (4.0) % Skilled mix by nursing revenue 51.9 % 56.8 % (4.9) %





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Change % Change Same Facility Results(1): (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 517,901 $ 504,121 $ 13,780 2.7 % Number of facilities at period end 165 165 — — % Number of campuses at period end* 15 15 — — % Actual patient days 1,293,838 1,240,013 53,825 4.3 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 74.8 % 71.8 % 3.0 % Skilled mix by nursing days 33.3 % 36.5 % (3.2) % Skilled mix by nursing revenue 54.1 % 58.2 % (4.1) %





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Change % Change Transitioning Facility Results(2): (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 96,764 $ 89,742 $ 7,022 7.8 % Number of facilities at period end 27 27 — — % Number of campuses at period end* 6 6 — — % Actual patient days 259,728 235,402 24,326 10.3 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 72.1 % 65.3 % 6.8 % Skilled mix by nursing days 27.2 % 29.4 % (2.2) % Skilled mix by nursing revenue 47.0 % 51.0 % (4.0) %





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Change % Change Recently Acquired Facility Results(3): (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 52,576 $ 9,056 $ 43,520 NM Number of facilities at period end 22 5 17 NM Number of campuses at period end* 1 1 — NM Actual patient days 149,970 26,822 123,148 NM Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 69.4 % 72.9 % NM Skilled mix by nursing days 20.3 % 23.9 % NM Skilled mix by nursing revenue 38.3 % 39.1 % NM

* Campus represents a facility that offers both skilled nursing and senior living services. Revenue and expenses related to skilled nursing and senior living services have been allocated and recorded in the respective operating segment. In the first half of 2021, we converted two campuses into two skilled nursing facilities.

(3) Same Facility results represent all facilities purchased prior to January 1, 2018.

(2) Transitioning Facility results represent all facilities purchased from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2019.

(4) Recently Acquired Facility (Acquisitions) results represent all facilities purchased on or subsequent to January 1, 2020.





Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Change % Change Total Facility Results: (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 2,523,234 $ 2,288,182 $ 235,052 10.3 % Number of facilities at period end 214 197 17 8.6 % Number of campuses at period end* 22 22 — — % Actual patient days 6,478,810 6,171,198 307,612 5.0 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 72.8 % 73.5 % (0.7) % Skilled mix by nursing days 31.7 % 31.7 % — % Skilled mix by nursing revenue 52.3 % 53.1 % (0.8) %





Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Change % Change Same Facility Results(1): (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 2,006,609 $ 1,926,574 $ 80,035 4.2 % Number of facilities at period end 165 165 — — % Number of campuses at period end* 15 15 — — % Actual patient days 5,064,374 5,111,446 (47,072 ) (0.9) % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 73.9 % 74.4 % (0.5) % Skilled mix by nursing days 33.3 % 33.1 % 0.2 % Skilled mix by nursing revenue 54.2 % 54.6 % (0.4) %





Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Change % Change Transitioning Facility Results(2): (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 368,849 $ 338,138 $ 30,711 9.1 % Number of facilities at period end 27 27 — — % Number of campuses at period end* 6 6 — — % Actual patient days 992,762 986,798 5,964 0.6 % Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 69.5 % 69.2 % 0.3 % Skilled mix by nursing days 27.8 % 25.4 % 2.4 % Skilled mix by nursing revenue 47.6 % 45.9 % 1.7 %





Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Change % Change Recently Acquired Facility Results(3): (Dollars in thousands) Skilled services revenue $ 147,776 $ 23,470 $ 124,306 NM Number of facilities at period end 22 5 17 NM Number of campuses at period end* 1 1 — NM Actual patient days 421,674 72,954 348,720 NM Occupancy percentage — Operational beds 69.1 % 75.5 % NM Skilled mix by nursing days 20.9 % 18.6 % NM Skilled mix by nursing revenue 39.0 % 32.1 % NM

* Campus represents a facility that offers both skilled nursing and senior living services. Revenue and expenses related to skilled nursing and senior living services have been allocated and recorded in the respective operating segment. In the first half of 2021, we converted two campuses into two skilled nursing facilities.

(1) Same Facility results represent all facilities purchased prior to January 1, 2018.

(2) Transitioning Facility results represent all facilities purchased from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2019.

(3) Recently Acquired Facility (Acquisitions) results represent all facilities purchased on or subsequent to January 1, 2020.

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

SKILLED NURSING AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE RATES AND

PERCENT OF SKILLED NURSING REVENUE AND DAYS BY PAYOR

(Unaudited)

The following table reflects the change in skilled nursing average daily revenue rates by payor source, excluding services that are not covered by the daily rate(1):

Three Months Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Skilled Nursing Average Daily Revenue Rates: Medicare $ 694.78 $ 668.92 $ 688.63 $ 674.59 $ 658.39 $ 479.78 $ 691.26 $ 666.72 Managed care 502.11 512.16 472.84 489.85 495.11 610.88 497.67 510.11 Other skilled 554.89 533.15 436.39 371.39 534.81 291.45 543.79 522.60 Total skilled revenue 589.35 595.72 566.60 590.97 587.68 508.22 586.23 594.04 Medicaid 251.99 249.27 240.33 238.97 241.38 256.65 249.01 247.65 Private and other payors 236.03 230.45 230.96 226.96 227.58 217.32 234.43 229.51 Total skilled nursing revenue $ 362.57 $ 373.96 $ 328.04 $ 341.34 $ 309.84 $ 310.73 $ 352.66 $ 367.72

(1) These rates exclude additional Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) and include sequestration reversal of 2%.

Year Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Skilled Nursing Average Daily Revenue Rates: Medicare $ 689.50 $ 664.75 $ 679.15 $ 648.10 $ 674.89 $ 520.05 $ 687.18 $ 660.78 Managed care 503.31 494.19 478.30 472.82 475.07 517.92 498.97 491.53 Other skilled 545.88 534.56 425.87 358.37 520.18 293.04 534.40 525.51 Total skilled revenue 587.37 582.47 567.32 568.14 588.41 511.91 584.72 580.14 Medicaid 250.47 240.32 241.51 229.59 242.57 252.31 248.41 238.62 Private and other payors 237.35 232.80 234.39 220.31 242.32 230.30 237.21 230.52 Total skilled nursing revenue $ 361.43 $ 352.69 $ 331.38 $ 314.49 $ 314.76 $ 297.01 $ 353.79 $ 345.92

(1) These rates exclude additional Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) and include sequestration reversal of 2%.

The following tables set forth our percentage of skilled nursing patient revenue and days by payor source for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Percentage of Skilled Nursing Revenue: Medicare 25.9 % 33.4 % 25.8 % 34.4 % 22.9 % 25.6 % 25.6 % 33.4 % Managed care 19.5 16.4 17.5 14.4 10.5 12.7 18.5 16.0 Other skilled 8.7 8.4 3.7 2.2 4.9 0.8 7.8 7.4 Skilled mix 54.1 58.2 47.0 51.0 38.3 39.1 51.9 56.8 Private and other payors 6.8 6.0 8.0 7.1 8.2 10.8 7.1 6.3 Medicaid 39.1 35.8 45.0 41.9 53.5 50.1 41.0 36.9 Total skilled nursing 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





Three Months Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Percentage of Skilled Nursing Days: Medicare 13.5 % 18.7 % 12.3 % 17.4 % 10.8 % 16.6 % 13.1 % 18.4 % Managed care 14.1 11.9 12.1 10.0 6.6 6.4 13.1 11.5 Other skilled 5.7 5.9 2.8 2.0 2.9 0.9 5.0 5.3 Skilled mix 33.3 36.5 27.2 29.4 20.3 23.9 31.2 35.2 Private and other payors 10.4 9.7 11.4 10.7 11.1 15.5 10.7 10.0 Medicaid 56.3 53.8 61.4 59.9 68.6 60.6 58.1 54.8 Total skilled nursing 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





Year Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Percentage of Skilled Nursing Revenue: Medicare 26.2 % 29.8 % 26.8 % 30.5 % 23.5 % 23.1 % 26.1 % 29.8 % Managed care 19.3 16.4 17.1 13.7 9.2 8.4 18.4 16.0 Other skilled 8.7 8.4 3.7 1.7 6.3 0.6 7.8 7.3 Skilled mix 54.2 54.6 47.6 45.9 39.0 32.1 52.3 53.1 Private and other payors 6.6 7.0 7.7 8.5 8.3 12.8 6.9 7.3 Medicaid 39.2 38.4 44.7 45.6 52.7 55.1 40.8 39.6 Total skilled nursing 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





Year Ended December 31, Same Facility Transitioning Acquisitions Total 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Percentage of Skilled Nursing Days: Medicare 13.7 % 15.8 % 13.1 % 14.8 % 11.0 % 13.2 % 13.5 % 15.6 % Managed care 13.9 11.7 11.9 9.1 6.1 4.8 13.0 11.2 Other skilled 5.7 5.6 2.8 1.5 3.8 0.6 5.2 4.9 Skilled mix 33.3 33.1 27.8 25.4 20.9 18.6 31.7 31.7 Private and other payors 10.1 10.5 10.8 12.2 10.7 16.6 10.2 10.9 Medicaid 56.6 56.4 61.4 62.4 68.4 64.8 58.1 57.4 Total skilled nursing 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT

(In thousands)

Skilled Services

The table below reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the skilled services reportable segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Statements of Income Data: Segment income(a) $ 100,234 $ 84,172 $ 373,603 $ 327,812 Depreciation and amortization 7,788 7,338 30,681 28,585 EBITDA $ 108,022 $ 91,510 $ 404,284 $ 356,397 Adjustments to EBITDA: Business interruption gains (1,825 ) — (1,825 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 3,102 2,195 8,299 9,239 Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,299 $ 93,705 $ 410,758 $ 365,636

(a) Segment income reflects profits or loss from operations before provision for income taxes and impairment charges from operations. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to any segment for purposes of determining segment profit or loss.

Real Estate

The following table sets forth details of operating results for our revenue and earnings, and their respective components, by our real estate segment for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rental revenue generated from third-party tenants $ 4,148 $ 3,961 $ 15,985 $ 15,157 Rental revenue generated from Ensign affiliated operations 13,207 11,825 49,551 46,118 Total rental revenue 17,355 15,786 65,536 61,275 Segment income(a) 9,364 8,730 35,986 31,323 Depreciation and amortization 5,313 4,594 19,726 18,218 FFO(b) $ 14,677 $ 13,324 $ 55,712 $ 49,541

(a) Segment income reflects profits or loss from operations before provision for income taxes, excluding gain or loss from sale of real estate and insurance recoveries from real estate. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to any segment for purposes of determining segment profit or loss.

(b) FFO, in accordance with the definition used by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, means net income attributable to common stockholders, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate and impairment of depreciable real estate assets and including depreciation and amortization related to real estate to earnings.

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE

The following table sets forth our service revenue by payor source and as a percentage of total service revenue for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue % of Revenue Revenue % of Revenue Medicaid(1) $ 272,639 39.6 % $ 227,744 36.4 % Medicare 190,132 27.6 207,509 33.2 Medicaid — skilled 44,729 6.5 39,220 6.3 Total Medicaid and Medicare 507,500 73.7 474,473 75.9 Managed care 120,503 17.5 95,102 15.2 Private and other(2) 60,991 8.8 55,493 8.9 Service revenue $ 688,994 100.0 % $ 625,068 100.0 %

(1) Medicaid payor includes revenue for senior living operations and revenue related to FMAP for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

(2) Private and other payors also includes revenue from all payors generated in other ancillary services for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue % of Revenue Revenue % of Revenue Medicaid(1) $ 1,022,460 39.2 % $ 900,249 37.7 % Medicare 727,103 27.8 727,374 30.5 Medicaid — skilled 172,770 6.6 149,846 6.3 Total Medicaid and Medicare 1,922,333 73.6 1,777,469 74.5 Managed care 456,728 17.5 367,095 15.4 Private and other(2) 232,415 8.9 242,875 10.1 Service revenue $ 2,611,476 100.0 % $ 2,387,439 100.0 %

(1) Medicaid payor includes revenue for senior living operations and revenue related to FMAP for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

(2) Private and other payors also includes revenue from all payors generated in other ancillary services for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) stock-based compensation expense; (e) results of operations not at full capacity, excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) acquisition related costs, (g) gain on sale of assets and business, (h) legal, transactional and other related costs, (i) business interruption gain and (j) costs incurred related to new systems implementation. Adjusted EBITDAR consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) stock-based compensation expense; (f) results of operations not at full capacity, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (g) acquisition related costs, (h) gain on sale of assets and business, (i) legal, transactional and other related costs, (j) business interruption gain and (k) costs incurred related to new systems implementation. Funds from Operations (FFO) for our real estate segment consists of segment income, excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from sales of real estate, insurance recoveries related to real estate and impairment of depreciable real estate assets. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, FFO, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDAR is a financial valuation measure that is not specified in GAAP. This measure is not displayed as a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, FFO, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR has substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company's periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Ensign's website at http://www.ensigngroup.net.