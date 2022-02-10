Kellogg Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Kellogg Co K reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 1.3% year-on-year, to $3.42 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.39 billion.
- Q4 sales were negatively affected by lapping an extra week in the year-earlier period.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.83 beat the analyst consensus of $0.79.
- Kellogg North America's sales decreased 3%, Europe fell 6%, Latin America sales gained 6%, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa's sales jumped 7%.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 15.4% Y/Y to $677 million.
- The operating margin was 9.6%, and operating income for the quarter fell 14.5% to $329 million.
- The reported gross margin was 29.4%, while the adjusted gross margin contracted 400 basis points to 30.2%.
- Kellogg held $286 million in cash and equivalents as of January 1, 2022, and generated an operating cash flow for twelve months of $1.7 billion.
- "Facing significant cost inflation, worldwide bottlenecks and shortages, and even a labor strike at all of our U.S. cereal facilities in the fourth quarter, the team executed with agility to deliver another year of on-guidance results," said Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane.
- Outlook: Kellogg sees FY22 organic net sales growth of about 3%, led by price/mix growth.
- Kellogg expects FY22 adjusted EPS growth of 1-2% on a currency-neutral basis.
- Price Action: K shares traded higher by 2.34% at $63.10 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
