Recap: Dynatronics Q2 Earnings

Dynatronics DYNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dynatronics missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $1.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dynatronics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.03 -0.08 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.02 0.16 0 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 11.56M 11.46M 11.40M 12.40M Revenue Actual 12.30M 12.24M 11.46M 11.97M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.