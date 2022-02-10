Recap: Glatfelter Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Glatfelter GLT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Glatfelter missed estimated earnings by 63.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $99.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Glatfelter's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.14 0.18 0.16 EPS Actual 0.21 0.18 0.19 0.22 Revenue Estimate 270.00M 242.00M 224.00M 229.00M Revenue Actual 279.65M 244.91M 225.67M 235.28M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.