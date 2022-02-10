PBF Logistics: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

PBF Logistics PBFX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PBF Logistics beat estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.59.

Revenue was up $252.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PBF Logistics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.54 0.49 0.54 EPS Actual 0.58 0.64 0.61 0.50 Revenue Estimate 89.48M 87.08M 85.42M 87.18M Revenue Actual 88.85M 89.84M 87.50M 89.09M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.