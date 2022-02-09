Recap: Phibro Animal Health Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Phibro Animal Health PAHC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Phibro Animal Health beat estimated earnings by 12.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $26.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Phibro Animal Health's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.31 0.34 0.27 EPS Actual 0.25 0.32 0.34 0.34 Revenue Estimate 201.71M 213.46M 208.05M 206.36M Revenue Actual 214.70M 220.30M 211.70M 206.10M

