Ceridian HCM Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Ceridian HCM Holding beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $59.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ceridian HCM Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.04 0.09 0.07 EPS Actual 0.05 0.06 0.09 0.09 Revenue Estimate 313.96M 237.17M 222.64M 217.48M Revenue Actual 257.20M 250.40M 234.50M 222.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.