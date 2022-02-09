$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Enphase Energy ENPH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 140.03% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ENPH: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 662.25 shares of Enphase Energy at the time with $1,000. This investment in ENPH would have produced an average annual return of 154.37%. Currently, Enphase Energy has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion.

Enphase Energy's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Enphase Energy you would have approximately $105,792.05 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

