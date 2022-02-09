Recap: FUJIFILM Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

FUJIFILM Holdings FUJIY reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FUJIFILM Holdings beat estimated earnings by 36.73%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $0.98.

Revenue was up $258.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 0.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FUJIFILM Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.53 0.95 0.95 EPS Actual 0.88 1.30 1.30 1.40 Revenue Estimate 5.38B 5.00B 5.64B 5.64B Revenue Actual 5.67B 5.30B 5.84B 5.51B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.