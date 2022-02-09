Perion Shares Pop On Q4 Beat Aided By Diversification, Microsoft Relationship

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Perion Network Ltd PERI reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 34% year-on-year to $158 million, beating the consensus of $144.96 million.
- Display Advertising revenues rose 46% Y/Y to $100.2 million, fueled by the proforma basis growth of 87% in video and CTV.
- Search Advertising revenue increased 16% Y/Y to $57.8 million, due to 17.5 million of average daily monetizable search queries compared to 15.7 million in the Q4 of 2020 and 43% Y/Y increase in publishers to its network.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 beat the consensus of $0.39.
- The Adjusted EBITDA/Revenue Ex TAC expanded to 45% from 35% last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 530 bps to 18.3%.
- Perion Network generated $28.8 million in operating cash flow and held $321.6 million in cash and equivalents.
- Doron Gerstel, Perion's CEO, commented, "Record fourth quarter and full-year outstanding financial performance are a direct result of Perion's diversification strategy and our ability to connect all our assets into a single intelligent hub, demonstrating Perion's sustainable and predictable business model."
- The company noted its expanded relationship with Microsoft Corp MSFT Bing drove the increase in search advertising revenue and significant incremental EBITDA.
- Outlook: Perion raised the FY22 revenue outlook from $590 million - $610 million to $610 million - $630 million, above the consensus of $596.3 million.
- Price Action: PERI shares traded higher by 9.39% at $23.99 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.