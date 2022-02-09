Microsoft Is In Talks To Acquire This Cybersecurity Company

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Microsoft Corp MSFT is in talks to acquire cybersecurity research and incident response company Mandiant Inc MNDT, Bloomberg reports.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
- The deal would bolster efforts to protect customers from hacks and breaches. The potential deal would give Microsoft even deeper insight into powerful hacks.
- Mandiant became a standalone entity again in 2021 when FireEye Inc sold its products business and the FireEye name, Reuters reports.
- Microsoft bought two smaller cybersecurity companies in 2021 and looks to spend $20 billion on cybersecurity over the next five years.
- In 2021, Microsoft named former Amazon.com Inc AMZN cloud executive Charlie Bell to oversee its security efforts and had 3,500 employees working to safeguard customers “from the chip to the cloud.”
- Mandiant reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales of $133 million, up 21% year-on-year, above the consensus of $131.5 million. Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.10) beat the consensus loss of $(0.13).
- Mandiant sees Q1 sales of $128 million - $131 million below the consensus of $134.4 million. It sees adjusted EPS loss of $(0.15) - $(0.13) above the consensus loss of $(0.10).
- Mandiant sees FY22 sales of $555 million - $565 million below the consensus of $574 million. Its sees adjusted EPS loss of $(0.38) - $(0.36) above the consensus loss of $(0.32).
- Price Action: MNDT shares traded higher by 0.23% at $17.79 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.