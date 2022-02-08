Adtalem Glb Education: Q2 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Adtalem Glb Education ATGE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adtalem Glb Education missed estimated earnings by 21.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.96.

Revenue was up $88.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 16.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adtalem Glb Education's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.7 0.69 0.67 EPS Actual 0.62 0.7 0.72 0.77 Revenue Estimate 347.22M 284.38M 282.82M 278.47M Revenue Actual 348.33M 280.37M 280.65M 283.11M

