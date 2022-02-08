Centene Shares Jump On Better Than Expected Q4 Earnings, Reaffirms FY22 Guidance

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Centene Corporation CNC has reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.01, slightly beating the consensus estimate of $0.99.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
- Sales increased 15% Y/Y to $32.57 billion, almost in line with the consensus of $32.50 billion.
- Health Benefits Ratio of 87.9% decreased from 88.4% a year ago, benefitting from reduced COVID-19 associated testing and treatment costs and lower retroactive state premium rate adjustments.
- Managed care membership reached 26.6 million, +4% Y/Y.
- Centene generated an operating cash flow of $675 million in Q4 and $4.2 billion for FY21, representing 3.1 times net earnings for FY21.
- The Cost of Service ratio was 86.0% compared to 88.5%, driven by the acquisition of the Circle Health business, which operates at a lower cost of service ratio.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Centene reaffirmed its FY22 sales of $135.9 billion - $137.9 billion, compared to the consensus of $136 billion.
- The Company expects adjusted EPS of $5.30 - $5.50, versus the consensus of $5.44.
- Price Action: CNC shares are trading 2.96% at $83.18 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.