Houlihan Lokey: Q3 Earnings Insights

Houlihan Lokey HLI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Houlihan Lokey beat estimated earnings by 33.03%, reporting an EPS of $2.9 versus an estimate of $2.18.

Revenue was up $350.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55, which was followed by a 9.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Houlihan Lokey's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.10 1.14 1 EPS Actual 1.71 1.19 1.51 1.77 Revenue Estimate 373.04M 368.97M 370.30M 345.25M Revenue Actual 537.27M 372.72M 500.70M 537.88M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.