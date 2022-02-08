Recap: Haemonetics Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Haemonetics HAE reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Haemonetics beat estimated earnings by 15.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.73.

Revenue was up $19.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Haemonetics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.46 0.67 0.65 EPS Actual 0.60 0.50 0.46 0.81 Revenue Estimate 241.40M 219.35M 222.98M 224.29M Revenue Actual 239.90M 228.53M 225.03M 240.37M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.