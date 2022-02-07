CF Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

CF Bankshares CFBK reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CF Bankshares missed estimated earnings by 4.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.71, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $9.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 1.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CF Bankshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.51 0.94 1 EPS Actual 0.61 0.52 0.96 1.11 Revenue Estimate 11.80M 15.40M 18.50M 23.70M Revenue Actual 12.49M 11.99M 16.85M 21.58M

