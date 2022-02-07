Spirit Airlines Q4 Results Top Street View

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE reported fourth-quarter operating revenue growth of 98.1% year-over-year to $987.56 million, and +1.8% compared to 4Q19, beating the consensus of $963.15 million.
- Operating expenses increased 59.3% Y/Y and 24.1% compared to 4Q19 to $1.05 billion.
- Operating loss improved to $(61.55) million, compared to $(159.92) million a year ago.
- Related: Frontier, Spirit Airlines Agree To Merge In $6.6B Deal
- Adjusted EPS loss narrowed to $(0.64) from $(1.63) in 4Q20, beating consensus of $(0.88).
- Adjusted EBITDA was $14.9 million, and margin recovered to 1.5% from -18.3% in 4Q20. The adjusted EBITDA margin was down from 19.4% in 4Q19.
- The load factor was 79.8% on a 9.5% capacity increase versus 4Q19. DOT on-time performance was 78.1%, and its Completion Factor was 97.7%.
- Spirit ended the quarter with $1.7 billion of cash, equivalents, and the liquidity available under its revolving credit facility.
- Price Action: SAVE shares are trading higher by 12.8% at $24.50 during the premarket session on Monday.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.