Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• NAPCO Security NSSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $31.60 million.
• Hasbro HAS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
• Gates Industrial Corp GTES is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $821.59 million.
• Tyson Foods TSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $12.18 billion.
• Cerence CRNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $94.38 million.
• Affiliated Managers Group AMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.81 per share on revenue of $626.06 million.
• Energizer Holdings ENR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $809.51 million.
• ON Semiconductor ON is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
• Ceragon Networks CRNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $77.18 million.
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
• CNA Financial CNA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
• Loews L is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• ORIX IX is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Genasys GNSS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.51 million.
• United States Steel X is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.93 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion.
• StoneX Group SNEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $291.23 million.
• TFI International TFII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
• DHT Holdings DHT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $46.82 million.
• Danaos DAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $202.97 million.
• Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $373.70 million.
• Brixmor Property Group BRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $286.35 million.
• Simon Property Group SPG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
• Teradata TDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $478.59 million.
• Rambus RMBS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $121.52 million.
• Take-Two Interactive TTWO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $879.58 million.
• Sun Country Airlines SNCY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $167.42 million.
• Piedmont Office Realty PDM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $135.25 million.
• Varonis Systems VRNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $121.98 million.
• SelectQuote SLQT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $456.67 million.
• SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF PSK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $59.00 million.
• Leggett & Platt LEG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
• Alpha & Omega AOSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $188.00 million.
• Investcorp Credit ICMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.02 million.
• Graham GHM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $36.53 million.
• Axcelis Technologies ACLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $190.04 million.
• Nuance Communications NUAN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Matrix Service MTRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $174.59 million.
• Kforce KFRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $399.26 million.
• AECOM ACM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
• Kimball Electronics KE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $324.10 million.
• PC Connection CNXN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $747.92 million.
• Tenet Healthcare THC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $5.00 billion.
• Chegg CHGG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $195.20 million.
• Kennametal KMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $496.17 million.
• Principal Financial Gr PFG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.
• Credicorp BAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $13.24 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.
• Amgen AMGN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.12 per share on revenue of $6.88 billion.
• James Hardie Industries JHX is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
