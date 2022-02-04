What's Going On With Skyworks Solutions Stock Today?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS is trading lower Friday after the company announced its fiscal first-quarter 2022 financial results.

Skyworks reported quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion, which beat the $1.5 billion estimate. The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.14 per share, which beat the estimate of $3.12 per share.

"Based on new product ramps across our increasingly diversified product portfolio, we expect double-digit year-over-year revenue and earnings growth in the March quarter,” said Kris Sennesael, senior vice president and CFO of Skyworks.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

Skyworks expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be between $1.3 billion and $1.36 billion versus the estimate of $1.32 billion. The company guided for adjusted earnings of approximately $2.62 per share versus the estimate of $2.60 per share.

Analyst Assessment: Several analyst firms lowered price targets on the stock following Skyworks' quarterly results:

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained Skyworks with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $220 to $170.

Benchmark analyst David Williams maintained Skyworks with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $225 to $190.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained Skyworks with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $195 to $160.

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained Skyworks with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $198 to $173.

See Also: Why Unity Software Shares Are Rising Today

Skyworks produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity.

SWKS Price Action: Skyworks has traded as high as $204 over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week lows Friday.

The stock was down 5.28% at $131.30 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Skyworks.