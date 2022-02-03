Minerals Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Minerals Technologies MTX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 05:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Minerals Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.21, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $45.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Minerals Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.24 1.24 1.05 0.91 EPS Actual 1.30 1.29 1.17 1.08 Revenue Estimate 475.64M 456.10M 425.62M 394.28M Revenue Actual 473.20M 455.60M 452.60M 431.80M

