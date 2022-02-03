Mueller Water Products: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Mueller Water Products MWA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mueller Water Products beat estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $34.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 10.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mueller Water Products's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.16 0.12 0.08 EPS Actual 0.12 0.18 0.14 0.11 Revenue Estimate 296.21M 268.94M 247.70M 216.88M Revenue Actual 295.60M 310.50M 267.50M 237.40M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.