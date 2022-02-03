Recap: Werner Enterprises Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Werner Enterprises WERN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Werner Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 17.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $0.96, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $144.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 5.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Werner Enterprises's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.86 0.63 0.78 EPS Actual 0.79 0.86 0.68 0.89 Revenue Estimate 700.84M 648.82M 610.12M 615.62M Revenue Actual 702.89M 649.81M 616.45M 620.30M

