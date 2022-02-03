Paylocity Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Paylocity Holding PCTY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paylocity Holding beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.4, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $49.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 3.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paylocity Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.30 0.67 0.25 EPS Actual 0.59 0.46 0.88 0.39 Revenue Estimate 174.01M 162.12M 185.25M 143.45M Revenue Actual 181.70M 167.45M 186.05M 146.33M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.