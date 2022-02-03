Earnings Preview: Meridian Bioscience

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Meridian Bioscience VIVO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Meridian Bioscience will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.25.

Meridian Bioscience bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Meridian Bioscience's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.31 0.48 0.42 EPS Actual 0.23 0.22 0.56 0.65 Price Change % 7.19% -3.28% 6.68% 22.86%

Stock Performance

Shares of Meridian Bioscience were trading at $22.01 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.