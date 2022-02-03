Why Honeywell Shares Are Trading Lower Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Honeywell International Inc HON is trading lower Thursday after the company announced mixed fourth-quarter revenue results and issued guidance below estimates.

Honeywell reported quarterly revenue of $8.66 billion, which came in below the estimate of $8.73 billion. The company reported earnings of $2.09 per share, which beat the $2.07 estimate.

"We entered 2022 with positive momentum and a strong backlog, and I am confident we are well positioned to continue to perform for our shareowners, our customers, and our employees in the short and long term," said Darius Adamczyk, chairman and CEO of Honeywell.

Honeywell expects full-year 2022 revenue to be between $35.4 billion and $36.4 billion versus the $36.76 billion estimate. The company expects full-year earnings to be in a range of $8.40 to $8.70 per share versus the $8.97 estimate.

HON Price Action: Honeywell has traded as low as $196.05 and as high as $236.86 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.73% at $197.74 at time of publication.

Photo: U.S. Department of Commerce from Flickr.