Why T-Mobile Shares Are Rising Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

T-Mobile US Inc TMUS is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results.

T-Mobile reported quarterly revenue of $20.79 billion, which came in below the estimate of $21.09 billion. The company earned 34 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 18 cents.

"T-Mobile had our strongest year ever," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "We didn’t just meet the bold goals we set for 2021 around customer growth, profitability, merger synergies and network buildout – we crushed all of them."

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

T-Mobile added 1.2 million postpaid accounts and 5.5 million postpaid customers during 2021, which led the industry, according to the company.

"We’re poised to sustain that position into 2022 and beyond as we continue to execute on our winning playbook and consistently make investments that have enabled our success," Sievert added.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft maintained T-Mobile with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $175 to $185.

See Also: 21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

TMUS Price Action: T-Mobile has traded as low as $101.51 and as high as $150.20 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.68% at $118 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of T-Mobile.