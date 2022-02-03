Cigna Shares Fall As FY22 Guidance Falls Short Of Consensus; Q4 Profit Of $1.1B

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Cigna Corp CI reports Q4 total revenues of $45.68 billion, +9.6% Y/Y, ahead of the consensus of $43.88 billion.
- Cigna brought in $1.1 billion in earnings for the fourth quarter, down from $4.1 billion a year ago.
- Q4 adjusted EPS reached $4.77 compared with $3.51 a year ago, beating the consensus of $4.71.
- “We performed well in 2021 as we supported the growing needs of our clients, customers, and patients,” said David Cordani, chairman and CEO. “2022 will be a year of growth across our franchise as we continue innovating and advancing our work to make health care more affordable, predictable, and simple.”
- By the end of 2021, Cigna boasted 107.3 million pharmacy benefit customers, a gain of 8.4 million over the year. Medical membership reached 17.1 million, an increase of 431,000.
- At its Evernorth subsidiary, revenues were up 15% Y/Y in Q4, reaching $35.1 billion.
- At its health plan, revenues were up 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, reaching $11.2 billion.
- Dividend: Cigna increased the quarterly dividend by 12% to $1.12 per share payable on March 24, with a record date of March 9.
- Guidance: For FY22, Cigna expects EPS of at least $22.40 (consensus of $22.49) and revenues of at least $177 billion.
- For FY22, the Company expects total Medical Customer Growth (lives) of at least 575,000.
- Price Action: CI shares are down 4.36% at $220.00 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
