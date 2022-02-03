21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) rose 43.2% to $4.82 in pre-market trading following FY21 results. Bon Natural Life reported FY21 earnings of $0.68 per share on sales of $25.5 million.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares rose 9.8% to $2.12 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA orphan drug designation for tamibarotene for the treatment of MDS.
- HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) rose 8.8% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported a partnership with LIVMOR for cloud-based remote monitoring panel.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 8.5% to $0.2170 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Wednesday.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 8.4% to $0.2650 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Wednesday.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares rose 7.7% to $118.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) rose 5.3% to $5.18 in pre-market trading. Amazon disclosed a stake in Aurora.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) rose 3.2% to $266.60 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for FY22.
Losers
- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares fell 19.1% to $261.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued weak forecast.
- MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares fell 18% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares fell 14.3% to $27.47 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Meta Platforms after the stock dipped following fourth-quarter earnings results.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) shares fell 12.2% to $0.3221 in pre-market trading.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 11.6% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Wednesday.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) shares fell 11.1% to $0.7110 in pre-market trading after dropping around 5% on Wednesday.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) fell 8.7% to $1.99 in pre-market trading. The OLB Group shares gained 15% on Wednesday after the company announced its merchant services annual transaction volume run rate has reached $1.35 billion in transaction volume.
- Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS) fell 7.6% to $25.26 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Meta Platforms after the stock dipped following Q4 earnings results. Keybanc maintained Pinterest with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $54 to $37.
- Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 7.5% to $105.50 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) fell 7.5% to $177.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 guidance.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares fell 7.4% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Creative Realities and Reflect, recently announced they won a multi-million dollar retail project on their first bid together.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) fell 6.6% to $34.10 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Meta Platforms after the stock dipped following Q4 earnings results. Keybanc maintained Twitter with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $70 to $40.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) fell 3.5% to $181.70 in pre-market trading. QUALCOMM reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
