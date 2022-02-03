Cardinal Health's Q4 Earnings Hit By Inflationary Impacts, Supply Chain Constraints; Lowers FY22 Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Cardinal Health CAH has reported Q2 FY22 adjusted EPS of $1.27, down 27% Y/Y, beating the Street estimate of $1.23.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
- Earnings declined primarily due to inflationary impacts and global supply chain constraints in the Medical segment.
- Q2 sales increased 9% Y/Y to $45.5 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $45.57 billion.
- Related: Cardinal Health Expects Inflationary Impact, Supply Chain Constraints To Hit Volumes In FY22.
- The pharmaceutical segment increased 11% to $41.4 billion, driven primarily by branded pharmaceutical sales growth from large Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty customers.
- The medical segment sales decreased 5% to $4.1 billion, primarily due to Cordis's divestiture.
- Outlook: For FY22, Cardinal Health revised adjusted EPS guidance to $5.15 - $5.50, down from the previous guidance of $5.60 - $5.90, compared to the consensus of $5.37.
- The guidance reflects the previously announced additional $150 million - $175 million impacts from increased inflation and global supply chain constraints and a lower-than-expected offset from pricing actions.
- The Company has updated the Medical segment profit outlook of 30 - 45% decline, from mid-single to low-double-digit percentage decline.
- Price Action: CAH shares are down 1.51% at $50.82 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.