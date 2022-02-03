7 Stocks To Watch For February 3, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Some of the stocks that may grab inve3stor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN to report quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $137.60 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares fell 3.6% to $2,904.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. MRK to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $13.16 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares fell 0.6% to $81.50 in after-hours trading.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. FB reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued a weak forecast. The company’s quarterly revenue, however, came in above analysts’ estimates. Meta Platforms shares dipped 22.9% to $249.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. QUALCOMM shares dropped 3% to $182.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Ford Motor Company F to have earned $0.45 per share on revenue of $35.52 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Ford shares fell 2.5% to $20.11 in after-hours trading.
- McKesson Corporation MCK reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for FY22. McKesson shares gained 3.2% to $266.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. HON to post quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $8.73 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares gained 0.2% to $208.00 in after-hours trading.
